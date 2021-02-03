 Skip to content
(AP News)   How will the pandemic affect the Super Bowl? Sequined masks on the strippers, to start   (apnews.com) divider line
•       •       •

the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I personally would enjoy them have to play in giant hamster balls.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's the little things that mean so much.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I personally would enjoy them have to play in giant hamster balls.


I'm still Shiny Disco Balls but I'm old
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 "It's been an adjustment. Now I face away from the customer a majority of the time."

Joke's on you, I'm a huge fan of reverse cowgirl.

/will be on his bunk
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlueBox: the money is in the banana stand: I personally would enjoy them have to play in giant hamster balls.

I'm still Shiny Disco Balls but I'm old


Are we talking about the strippers or the football players?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: BlueBox: the money is in the banana stand: I personally would enjoy them have to play in giant hamster balls.

I'm still Shiny Disco Balls but I'm old

Are we talking about the strippers or the football players?


I'm not picky
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There is no vax in the Champagne Room.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: I personally would enjoy them have to play in giant hamster balls.


They should play the Pro-Bowl like this, so more players attend.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somewhat relevant:

https://www.theonion.com/local-prosti​t​utes-eagerly-await-dentists-convention​-1819565466
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Six foot separation in the Champagne Room.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like this article and thread just because the headline doesn't mention any owls.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Its going to look like a Orville Peck look-alike convention
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cover charge? You better be handing out free drinks at the door.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've noted the rise of mask porn on the tube pages.  It's like in 2016 when suddenly the tubes were flooded with incest porn.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've noted the rise of mask porn on the tube pages.  It's like in 2016 when suddenly the tubes were flooded with incest porn.


Just curious, what do you think happened in 2016 that started this trend?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.