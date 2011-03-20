 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   WHO meets Batwoman .... Not a sequel, or is it?
17
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Third base!
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's what Shi said.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
YEEEEAAAAHHHH!!!!!
Youtube 7uW47jWLMiY
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/take that nufark
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 399x393]


geeksofdoom.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most scientists, including Shi, reject the hypothesis of a lab leak. However, some experts speculate that a virus captured from the wild could have figured in lab experiments to test the risks of a human spillover and then escaped via an infected staff member.

Eh, that is still a lab leak. No one is saying that is was intentional.
/*insert unneccessary Eminence Front bass line*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


The thing was to stay inconspicuous...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 664x498]

The thing was to stay inconspicuous...


It's NYC... er, "Gotham City", you could have sparklers burning from the handlebars and nobody would notice you.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better than Ozzy, because he has an unfortunate history when being in close contact with bats.
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beefraider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Very interesting. Many questions," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, called from her car as it sped away from the lab following Wednesday's visit, in response to a question whether the team had found anything.

isn't this how The Stand played out?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Might take away is it sounds like we should be cooking all our food thoroughly.
Alllll our food. No more raw/what not.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

WHO made better music but KISS made better movies
 
