Nation reverses COVID surge with vaccinations. No, not the US, Israel, a country with a national health system. Most people in the US still have no idea how to get notified when a vaccine is available to them
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just wait until Publix puts it up on their front door sign, probably with a $10 gift card. So then I can buy some tendies.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My doctor keeps telling me to not even ask for the vaccine.  My risk group isn't wealthy enough.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have they started vaccinating the Palestinians yet?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Israel should've vaccinated the Palestinians first.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Have they started vaccinating the Palestinians yet?


They've sent vaccines to the Palestinians. Who knows what has happened to them. Presumably the leadership and people with connections are vaccinated.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just because a country has universal health care doesn't mean that a vaccination program is running better. For example you folks in the US are innoculating faster than we Canadians.

/Happy to say that my Snowbird parents got their shot in Florida already
//It wasn't the reason they went down to their place for the winter. Just a bonus
///Hopefully we all get the shot soon
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe because our political landscape is a wasteland, thanks in large part to foreign special interests carving us off into groups for short term political and monetary gain.
 
Konlii
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Have they started vaccinating the Palestinians yet?


They have not.

Clearly, the lesson here is that if you thoroughly dehumanize an entire population, you too can be a success story by simply refusing to acknowledge their existence when it doesn't fit your narrative.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The US has vaccinated by FAR the most people in the world, 33M doses administered to date, China is a distant second at 10M. Sure tiny Israel has managed a good percentage vaccination, but it's only 5M doses and they were handed those in exchange for Pfizer slurping up the private healthcare data of each and every citizen. As much as it sucks to stay in I can wait a few more months if it means not having my most intimate information turned over to a 3rd party for them to do with as they wish.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: They've sent vaccines to the Palestinians.


Have they finally??
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
oops, China was 24M, the UK has done 10M. The graph didn't have a data point for China for 2/2/21 so it changed the display as I hovered over the far right of the graph.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My doctor keeps telling me to not even ask for the vaccine.  My risk group isn't wealthy enough.


I haven't bothered to look up what I should do to sign up. My group's expected start is so far out that any current procedure is guaranteed to be out of date by then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'll just wait until Publix puts it up on their front door sign, probably with a $10 gift card. So then I can buy some tendies.


My local publix has little cards printed up with their web address and QR code so you can add yourself to the list and they'll contact you when it's "your turn" to get your microchip, lizard shot.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just got my first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, because they advised I was in the control group, receiving only placebo shots last fall. And I'm still in the study for another 18 months!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now divide Israel up into 50 pieces, and put a different person in charge of each piece.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, they did get the 100 million doses D2S 'lost'.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bill Gates now controls Israel
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Have they started vaccinating the Palestinians yet?

Porous Horace: Israel should've vaccinated the Palestinians first.


By force?

"Another PA Ministry of Health official said that he expected vaccinations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to begin next month. He, too, clarified that the PA has not asked Israel to supply the Palestinians with the vaccine. 'We are working on our own to obtain the vaccine from a number of sources,' the official added. 'We are not a department in the Israeli Defense Ministry. We have our own government and Ministry of Health, and they are making huge efforts to get the vaccine.' "
 
sjcpjh1 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at work. (sigh)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: oops, China was 24M, the UK has done 10M. The graph didn't have a data point for China for 2/2/21 so it changed the display as I hovered over the far right of the graph.


Remember that the US statistic, doses administered, is more than the number who have been vaccinated, as 75% of it is partially-vaccinated people. Sinovax is less effective but single-dose, so... compare how you like.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: oops, China was 24M, the UK has done 10M. The graph didn't have a data point for China for 2/2/21 so it changed the display as I hovered over the far right of the graph.


China vaccination is using the chinese vaccine which is garbage. According to other countries who use it its like 50%-60% effective.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'll just wait until Publix puts it up on their front door sign, probably with a $10 gift card. So then I can buy some tendies.


CVS is giving it away free in my town starting in a few days. C'mon over.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can only imagined what Israel will be accused of when it gives vaccines to the Palestinians.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Israel should've vaccinated the Palestinians first.


They could have been working to steal their own. They're getting lazy if they can't even do that.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Georgia still has no farking clue since Kemp has done his damndest to prevent any COVID response or recovery
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The EU is crawling with public health care and it's doing a miserable job of vaccinating. Mostly because it took the path of negotiating (and negotiating and negotiating) the lowest possible prices with pharmaceutical companies, which burned a whole lot of time and delayed the purchasing of doses.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: The US has vaccinated by FAR the most people in the world, 33M doses administered to date, China is a distant second at 10M. Sure tiny Israel has managed a good percentage vaccination, but it's only 5M doses and they were handed those in exchange for Pfizer slurping up the private healthcare data of each and every citizen. As much as it sucks to stay in I can wait a few more months if it means not having my most intimate information turned over to a 3rd party for them to do with as they wish.


Odd. I didn't have to show ID or health insurance info for my Pfizer one a couple weeks ago. My phone number and an email was about the most identifying info.
 
wantingout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well, except for all those pesky Israelis that are testing positive for COVID after receiving the vaccine.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm all signed up and they will notify me by email. Then, like the first time, no doubt I will travel across town to find a line of 300 people, and that they are taking all comers, not just those with appointments. This time I'm going to the front of the line and announcing that I have an appointment, right NOW.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Bill Gates now controls Israel


I thought that was Elon Musk and monkeys that play video games now?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vaccination can be a national defense priority, when everyone is subject to military service, like the IDF.   YMMV.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: johnny_vegas: Have they started vaccinating the Palestinians yet?
Porous Horace: Israel should've vaccinated the Palestinians first.

By force?

"Another PA Ministry of Health official said that he expected vaccinations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to begin next month. He, too, clarified that the PA has not asked Israel to supply the Palestinians with the vaccine. 'We are working on our own to obtain the vaccine from a number of sources,' the official added. 'We are not a department in the Israeli Defense Ministry. We have our own government and Ministry of Health, and they are making huge efforts to get the vaccine.' "


"Israeli authorities must ensure that vaccines are equally provided to the Palestinians living under their control, in order to meet their obligations under international law."
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: The US has vaccinated by FAR the most people in the world,


It's easy to lead the world in vaccinations when US vaccine supplies have magically not been subject to the sudden mysterious 'shortages' that disrupted all other western countries' supply contracts shortly after Trump left office.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a vaccine?

The only people I know who've been vaccinated are 1) medical peeps and 2) people who were connected with medical peeps.

Normies like myself, despite being in a high risk (asthma) group, might as well be writing letters to Santa Claus.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The EU is crawling with public health care and it's doing a miserable job of vaccinating. Mostly because it took the path of negotiating (and negotiating and negotiating) the lowest possible prices with pharmaceutical companies, which burned a whole lot of time and delayed the purchasing of doses.


Stop, you're hurting the narrative.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: robodog: The US has vaccinated by FAR the most people in the world, 33M doses administered to date, China is a distant second at 10M. Sure tiny Israel has managed a good percentage vaccination, but it's only 5M doses and they were handed those in exchange for Pfizer slurping up the private healthcare data of each and every citizen. As much as it sucks to stay in I can wait a few more months if it means not having my most intimate information turned over to a 3rd party for them to do with as they wish.

Odd. I didn't have to show ID or health insurance info for my Pfizer one a couple weeks ago. My phone number and an email was about the most identifying info.


Are you an Israeli citizen? If so then they got it directly from the government, if not then I wasn't talking about you:
https://www.gpb.org/news/2021/02/02/v​a​ccines-for-data-israels-pfizer-deal-dr​ives-quick-rollout-and-privacy-worries​
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Enigmamf: robodog: oops, China was 24M, the UK has done 10M. The graph didn't have a data point for China for 2/2/21 so it changed the display as I hovered over the far right of the graph.

Remember that the US statistic, doses administered, is more than the number who have been vaccinated, as 75% of it is partially-vaccinated people. Sinovax is less effective but single-dose, so... compare how you like.


The Pfizer vaccine is 80+% effective with a single dose (86% for those over 65) and I'm guessing so is Moderns since they're the same tech. That would be at least as good as the single-dose vaccines that we know about so far.
 
