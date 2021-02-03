 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(K2 Radio)   Caspar, WY city council says making money from phone sex is OK. Not that I would do that, "been happily married for 10 years"   (k2radio.com) divider line
3
    More: Giggity, Human trafficking, Local government in the United States, Mayor Steve Freel, Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco, Casper City Council member, Prostitution, proposed revised ordinance, Kyle Gamroth  
•       •       •

73 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 4:19 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't want to see his wife's "side business" dry up...

/yeah, there's a bit to work with, there
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aerosmith - Sweet Emotion (Official Video)
Youtube 82cJgPXU-ik
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/82cJgPXU​-ik]


Damnit, that's the only reason I opened this thread.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.