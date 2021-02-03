 Skip to content
(Public Radio Tulsa)   One thing millennials aren't killing? Public transportation   (publicradiotulsa.org) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shouldn't surprise anyone. Cars, gas, maintenance and insurance can get pretty pricey and it's not the like the younger generations are raking in the cash. Along with the bus, if you live in a city you could save money by using Uber/Lyft as opposed to dropping thousands on a vehicle and the aforementioned costs (depending on how often you need transport). And if someone doesn't want a car for environmental reasons, more power to them.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own a car but barely use it.. it's a 2012 and I just reached 82,000km. It costs me about $2k per year in insurance and maintenance and I put in about one tank of gas per month. I've considered selling it but I need something to haul my kayak and lumber around.

Walking and taking the bus serves my daily needs. I can take a bus to the edge of the city and go hiking through a wilderness area to another bus stop that takes me home (2 days later). I wish I could put my kayak on that bike holder on the front of the bus, tho.. there's a stop right next to the lake I go on normally.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Millennials are killing golf?
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah I aspire to own a car again someday. This millenial has taken public transportation all but 5 years of my adult life. It sucks and severely limits where you can work.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You never hear from the Willennials anymore.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most I know are killing puppies.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One can save even more by running after the bus
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My lack of a driver's license is old enough to drink.

And I haven't been on a bus since October.
 
The Loaf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I miss the Metro--been driving to work three days a week since the pandemic started.  I hate it, even without insane traffic.  If Metro actually enforced mask requirements, I'd be back in a heartbeat.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Millennials are killing golf?


Golf needs to die.

Wasteful and just filled with old white people.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MICHELLE SANTA MARIA: I feel like it's so cute.
It's just cute.
It's so cute.
I think it's cute. I mean...

Yes, public transportation is so "cute"

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Millennials are old now, so I'm not talking about them, but the kids these days don't really seem that interested in driving, at all.  I have had so many conversations with people that had to force their teenagers to learn to drive.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Most I know are killing puppies.


Kittens, actually. Fark user image
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Salmon: Most I know are killing puppies.

Kittens, actually. [Fark user image 15x21]


ty
 
TheYeti
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I own a car but barely use it.. it's a 2012 and I just reached 82,000km. It costs me about $2k per year in insurance and maintenance and I put in about one tank of gas per month. I've considered selling it but I need something to haul my kayak and lumber around.

Walking and taking the bus serves my daily needs. I can take a bus to the edge of the city and go hiking through a wilderness area to another bus stop that takes me home (2 days later). I wish I could put my kayak on that bike holder on the front of the bus, tho.. there's a stop right next to the lake I go on normally.


I was considering buying myself a new car not long ago...but then I think, for what?  To sit in my driveway?  I drove less than 100 miles in the last month.  My wife's car gets driven more because it's what we travel in and cart the kids around in, but in town?  Nada.  We both work from home and probably will for quite a while.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this another thing where Americans adapt a system Europe has been getting right for 75 years?
 
lurkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NUMTOTS.
They say we can call them NUMTOTS.
Will do.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Dr Jack Badofsky: Millennials are killing golf?

Golf needs to die.

Wasteful and just filled with old white people.


By me it's all Koreans.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Most I know are killing puppies.


I'm a millennial and I'm killing kittens as we speak!
 
