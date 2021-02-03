 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   "Just lay low and cool it." Fauci's Superb Owl party or sex advice?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw that. I need people in the room to watch me eat Doritos and hear me say, "that's totally P.I."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reddit has already gamed the odds with their winnings from GameStop.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are we gonna have a superbowl COVID wave? You betcha
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
the original meh.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Over here in Los Angeles County, any restaurants with outdoor dining currently aren't allowed to have a TV set up for this reason.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fewer people competing for the 7 layer dip? My belly is okay with that.

/better get the dog a nice chewy bit of something
//that mooch always wants steak
///and whatever I'm stuffing into my pie hole
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Fewer people competing for the 7 layer dip? My belly is okay with that.

/better get the dog a nice chewy bit of something
//that mooch always wants steak
///and whatever I'm stuffing into my pie hole


Hey onion and tomato aren't layers.
Jesus Christ ppl
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'South African variant'
Racist.

What a stupid farking question.  What the fark did you think he was going to say.   'Get together and have a blast.  Yell in each other's faces and share the dip.'
 
Jadedgrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or as I like to call it Puppy Bowl.

/they're so farking cute
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Football is a pure sport, which isn't dictated entirely by the officiating
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
New Edition - Cool It Now (Official Video)
Youtube RZUq6N7Gx1c
 
