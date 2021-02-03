 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Maybe in the UK this doesn't sound like the Prime Minister is giving everyone an STD as a fundraiser?   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, House of Lords, Prime Minister's Questions, Army veteran, Parliament of the United Kingdom, Westminster system, one-minute silence, House of Commons, Capt Sir Tom  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Yes. Yes, it does.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson is the national clap.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Go outside with your neighbors and give the clap!
 
Trevt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Boris Johnson is the national clap.


This is BoJo we're talking about, there is no way this isn't entirely deliberate.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Top drawer
 
EL EM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boris still calls the clap pox.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean...it's for charity.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

genner: I mean...it's for charity.


Yeah but the last thing they need is another round of antibiotic resistant STDs. Apparently, it was pretty bad.
 
indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The last time I got the clap was in the Falkland Islands, thank you very much. Never again."
 
