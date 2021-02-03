 Skip to content
(NPR)   The main thing that this NPR article about 5 hacks for improving your facemasks demonstrates is that NPR has no idea what the word "hack" means   (npr.org) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, they're hacks all right.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hobnail: Oh, they're hacks all right.


Welp, that about covers it for this thread.

I'll get the lights. Somebody grab the cat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you want to understand what these dumb "stories" are all about just replace the word "hack" with "fun tip".
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it's obvious clickbait they wanted, couldn't they have just phrased it like the standard "this one weird trick personal trainers hate"?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you want to understand what these dumb "stories" are all about just replace the word "hack" with "fun tip".


This.   I'm older than dirt and I know that "hack" means more than one thing now.  Darn kids.  :)
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That fits the definition of hack that goes back decades.
 
smilbandit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
nobody knows.  still see people type hacked you into some ones facebook that left their phone unlocked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: dothemath: If you want to understand what these dumb "stories" are all about just replace the word "hack" with "fun tip".

This.   I'm older than dirt and I know that "hack" means more than one thing now.  Darn kids.  :)


Me too, its like what you used to see on tabloid covers at the grocery store.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hobnail: Oh, they're hacks all right.

Welp, that about covers it for this thread.

I'll get the lights. Somebody grab the cat.


Came here to throw some Jonah Goldberg/Steve inskeep  shade but I see you guys beat me to it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, social media is full of "hack" articles. This fits in perfectly with that usage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you want to understand what these dumb "stories" are all about just replace the word "hack" with "fun tip".


You should start a blog called "The Internet for Boomers".  Better yet, "Top 10 Fun Tips For Old People So They Can Understand The Internet"
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you want to understand what these dumb "stories" are all about just replace the word "hack" with "fun tip".


Is that some sort of hack for reading these stories?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't even get me started on the term "life hacker"
Not a bad article really but let's leave the word hack up to axes and guys in hoodies in stock photos with computers
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I got out of the article was that all of the models over there at NPR attended the original Woodstock.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lizzie Borden took an axe
and gave her mother 40 hacks.
When she saw what she had done,
She gave her father 41.

Personal trainers *hate* her.
 
lectos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just one hack:
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The selfies in the article really helped illustrate the hacks.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Real tip: natural fibers for a mask rather than the vinyl offshoots.

I wear a mask 10+ hours a day and pre-shrunk cotton never fog up my glasses. I also never have trouble breathing in it, even after lots of storage box moving.

Twelve freaking dollars for a 4 pack in April, machine washable, comfortable and secure. This is not hard.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My senior citizen mother says "hacks" now.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lectos: Just one hack:
[Fark user image 740x370]


At least he always wore a farking mask.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, from the article about more effective mask wearing that can save lives, finances, and just general quality of life for ourselves and our neighbors... you decide to focus on word usage.   Good for you.

/If I were southern, I'd say bless your heart.
 
