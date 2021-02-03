 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hornets? Termites? Packrats? Child's play compared to having an enormous black bear infestation under your porch. Bonus: video narrows down question of where bears do and don't poop   (distinctlymontana.com) divider line
16
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just the thing for porch pirates.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are any of them Catholic?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I sure as hell would rather have a bear infestation than any of those Critters you mentioned, submitter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If youy have Charmin, they enjoy the go in your bathroom.  I've seen it on TV.

Don't have Charmin.  Don't have bears in my bathroom.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly
 
kieran57 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kind of disappointed it didn't f those idiots up.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly


Its Lake Tahoe, in Northern California.  Don't really have grizzly in that area presently.  Its isn't too far into wintertime in the Sierra's so it is still a pretty fat bear.  He will slim up in a few months living off the reserves.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly


It doesn't have the shoulder hump of a grizzly. Black bears aren't always black. I'd put that one somewhere between cinnamon and brown.
 
EL EM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You either politely ask them to leave or curse at them in Finnish. Which ever method you choose, it must be sincere.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly


Are there bells in the poop?
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Libertarian paradise?
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly


Nah. Grizzlies don't go that far south, it lacks the grizzly hump on the shoulders, the claws are too long, low-sloping forehead, etc.

It is brown in color, sure, but that's just uncommon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly


A black bear would have had the cops called on it and been shot.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: That doesn't look like a black bear, looks more like a grizzly


I was wondering the same thing- is it a grizzly or a black bear "that happens to be" brown?
He can has my pic-a-nic basket, I'm going the other direction.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I for sure thought that was gonna turn into that guys last video.

I did love the bears' fark you at the end.
 
