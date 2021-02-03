 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Easter Island shaken by a 6.6 earthquake. No word whether it had to do with a spaceship blowing up one of those giant fire breathing stone head statues with a ripple laser   (reuters.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Nobody knows whats causing it. But its upsetting all the Easter bunnies."
 
Dr. Explodey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Jewish laser!
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did someone say ripple?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did Jesus do it?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, no, no, space lasers are used to start deadly California forest fires.
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Did the earth Move for you also my Dearest"???

Yeah sure Hun whatever you say.......(in a Fran Dresser voice)....

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm out & goin back to watchin Sodom & Gomora..

I can't believe that I've become a HERMIT/TROLL w/my wearing, coverin, social distancin & of course washing too........Yupperz I've become that.......Ok Peace out my Fellow Farkerz....!!!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: [Fark user image image 302x500]


Holy shiat, I forgot about that cover illustration but I definitely read that book!

I was going for this angle:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/subby
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux: [pics.me.me image 500x450]


Stonehedge isn't on Easter Island? I'm legitimately confused 😕
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr. Explodey: The Jewish laser!


More like Qanon got his tiny dick stuck in the light socket again and blamed John Goodman.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
