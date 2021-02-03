 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   About 250,000 people with a passion for dying at sea sign up to be guinea pigs on Royal Caribbean's return to cruisin'   (bloomberg.com) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 11:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the burial at sea option is available.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time cruising has had deadly consequences...

/are aids jokes back in fashion yet?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ain't gonna die at sea. They're gonna get sick at sea, then die on land (taking as many landlubbers as possible with them).
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend asked the other day if I wanted to go on a cruise after Corona. My response was, "you and I watched Titanic together".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try the clam-ydia chowder.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, now instead of just getting norovirus, they can also get the free coronavirus upgrade!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we steer them towards an iceberg?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Surely you can't be serious?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are willing to sail around in a porta-potty motel with bad shrimp, then I don't think that a pandemic is going to stop you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: If you are willing to sail around in a porta-potty motel with bad shrimp, then I don't think that a pandemic is going to stop you.


They also have shopping on board!
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
excellent. I just put a deposit down on a musical festival at sea for early 2022.... more testing is a good thing.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: lectos: If you are willing to sail around in a porta-potty motel with bad shrimp, then I don't think that a pandemic is going to stop you.

They also have shopping on board!


Not to mention art auctions where you could score real treasure! It's an investment in your future!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They also have shopping on board!


and of Shuffle Board too.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Burr Tackles The Population Problem | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube a9WowBxdhTQ

Does this mean Bill Burr has been appointed Population Control Cabinet MInister?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood the allure of cruises. Sleeping in a closet on an overcrowded ship with 4000 other people just doesn't sound like fun to me.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind being at sea away from people, just not on a cruise ship, or maybe a mostly empty cruise ship.

When sis they let all those ships back they just had sitting out there in the middle of nowhere for most of last year, seems like it would have been safer out there than on land.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cruise, you loose.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lose.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to weld the gangway shut when they set off.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: They ain't gonna die at sea. They're gonna get sick at sea, then die on land (taking as many landlubbers as possible with them).


You missed a step. before dying on land everyone will be quarantined in there rooms for weeks and complaining about their predicament.
morons, everyone of them
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was scared of getting terribly ill if I took a cruise for the last 20 years.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every cruise ship I've ever seen is just an amalgamation of things you can do on land, except you're out to sea.  Gambling, shopping, rock climbing, go kart racing, driving range, gorging yourself at steam tray buffets filled with marginal quality foods, and so on.

If I was going to drop thousands for an ocean experience, I'd charter one of these for a week:

jmys.comView Full Size


/not me in pic.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many are Republicans?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I believe with my medical background I could give useful feedback regarding cleaning and PPE protocol."

Nope.  Last thing they need is a test subject that thinks she's one of them.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Think anyone would go on a MAGA Patriot Cruise?
 
Fizpez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I hope the burial at sea option is available.


It is, but it's an extra $35/person/day

/still cheaper than the drink package
// actually enjoys cruising
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: not me in pic


Farkied as 'elderly labrador'
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They see me cruisin, they intubatin.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Nice, now instead of just getting norovirus, they can also get the free coronavirus upgrade!


Coming soon:  Coronorovirus.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Went on a cruise February 2019.

I enjoyed it, but Pandemic or no, I'm good for at least a decade.

/For me peak cruising was sipping unlimited mudslides,  from a deck chair, while watching the packers play at Lambeau in the snow on the big screen.
//Prior to pandemic my thought process was to go with an interior room because your not going to be spending much time in there, anyway.
///Now, if you MUST go (hint:you don't), it would be get a balcony room and avoid leaving it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd go on a cruise. Already two shots deep, and from the stats I've seen, less than 5% of people in my age group have died from covid.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: They ain't gonna die at sea. They're gonna get sick at sea, then die on land (taking as many landlubbers as possible with them).


So all we need are those who are descended from the Captain of the H.M.S. Pinafore?

Of course, cruising tends to lead to sickness in good times, and I can't imagine even flying in a pandemic.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who bought Royal Caribbean stock 9-10 months ago?

/ laughs smugly like evil financial genius
// $27'ish 3/20, now mid $60's
/// four shares
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldJames: I'd go on a cruise. Already two shots deep, and from the stats I've seen, less than 5% of people in my age group have died from covid.


Not clear if we're talking vaccine or tequila.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the not too far off future finding huge cruise ships floating in the ocean with hundreds, if not thousands of corpses in various states of decay might not be an oddity.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.