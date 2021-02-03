 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   103-year-old Welsh nurse who lived through the Spanish flu gets her covid shot. Then again, she may be a Highlander   (bbc.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHAR "HERO" TAG???
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a giant ball of pain most days and not everything works like it should, so I can't imagine living another 60  goddamn years. At that point I might be ready for the end.

But good on her!
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwl​lllantysiliogogogoch!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch your back Hilda. There's another "immortal" in the UK named Elizabeth.
And she has ready access to a sword.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: There can be only llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwl​lllantysiliogogogoch!


Aye !
And for damned good reason !


/has small part of Welsh ancestry
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tot of whisky in her morning tea, she said, was the secret to a long life.

Beth yw ei llysenw Fark?
 
adidasailing [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*The* Highlander, subby not "a"...There can be only one!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Highlander was a Scottish French guy. He'd take your head for suggesting he was Welsh.

Also, he was an alien.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm no diseaseiologist, but I imagine the Spanish Flu antibodies would leave the Covid virus brutalized and sobbing in the shower like a Youtube rapper's first day in prison.
 
