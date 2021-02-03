 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Rochester police union defends the use of pepper spray on 9-year-old girl. She's the most foul, cruel, and bad-tempered child you ever set eyes on She's got a vicious streak a mile wide She's a killer. She'll do you up in a teat mate   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much for this program:

www.cityofrochester.gov/rochesternypol​icesameteam/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's hard to abduct 9 year old children.  As it should be.  What charges is this abuser facing?

None, you say?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they didn't say she smelled like the devil's lettuce......
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...basically she's a 9-year-old?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We didn't shoot her! What more do you people want?"
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's ask child services if the same situation but the cop was the parent, would it recieve the same treatment in the eyes of the law.  If the answer is no, then you have your answer.

All power must be held accountable, otherwise it is corrupt.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apt "Locust Club" shield on the wall behind him. Police unions and PBAs are a plague on society... The very barrel that rots the apples.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to support our gallant police officers who put themselves in incredibly dangerous situations like this. THIS is what happens when you let godless millennial snowflakes run schools without discipline, encouraging kids to stay in their safe spaces and explore their "true gender identity ". Those people don't know how to train up a child- I have zero doubt that she was high on crack when she attacked the officer. Tweakers are right dangerous too; he's lucky to have come out of that situation alive. I sincerely hope she's been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and whatever drug charges are appropriate. I only hope the bastard child she's undoubtedly pregnant with will be placed in a decent orphanage. Futhermore...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Bernie thinks we should get rid of police unions.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a dollar for every time I wanted to pepper spray a 9 year old... *sigh*
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what her skin pigmentation was...?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who defend this abuse in the US would vehemently condemn it if it happened in another country.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cletus from Canuckistan: Apt "Locust Club" shield on the wall behind him. Police unions and PBAs are a plague on society... The very barrel that rots the apples.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Just a few bad apples...
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see a kid being pepper sprayed, you should intervene. There is no authority that would allow for this.

We should all be willing to step in.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



According to Youtube video here, she was arrested for prank calling McDonalds.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Even Bernie thinks we should get rid of police unions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


and this one, arrested for using a fidget spinner...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS JUST IN:  Kids pitch unbelievable fits to get what they want, especially after it works the first time.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


According to Youtube video here, she was arrested for prank calling McDonalds.


Like Rochester police have nothing better to do. Jesus
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "do you up a treat", nottimtheenchantermitter.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


According to Youtube video here, she was arrested for prank calling McDonalds.


Jeepers, what if she called a donught shop?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


and this one was taken in for playing Grand Theft Auto video games.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got blue electric chairs for little boys, and pink electric chairs for little girls.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


According to Youtube video here, she was arrested for prank calling McDonalds.

Jeepers, what if she called a donught shop?


Summary execution.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they're defending it.  It's by design.  The FBI warned us in the early 90s that white supremacists were infiltrating law enforcement, and 30 years later, they're at every level, from the beat cops to the commanders to the unions.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe we need to rethink this bullshiat of calling cops for every little thing, you know?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe we need to rethink this bullshiat of calling cops for every little anything, you know?


Yup.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: So much for this program:

www.cityofrochester.gov/rochesternypol​icesameteam/

[Fark user image image 650x257]


So own goal on this one?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tell me again how they aren't all bastards?

The powerful should never be beyond question. Only the corrupt or a bastard would ever place themselves beyond questioning.

/
ALSO. No one should support using torture as a motivator.
Full stop.
//
Ever. Period.
///
SDD if think otherwise.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even /r/protectandserve is face palming at pepper spraying her.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
same old same old.
All frat bros will stick up for their rapey frat bros.

just swap out the X variable for whatever applies to your frat bro moment.
You still try to defend the indefensible, and so yourself are also among the indefensible.


The day an unarmed adult can't take an unarmed nine year old, is the same day we can't enforce the law anymore
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


According to Youtube video here, she was arrested for prank calling McDonalds.


Sounds like she learned a valuable lesson on why she shouldn't be doing that, then.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

According to Youtube video here, she was arrested for prank calling McDonalds.


Prank call?  She got off easy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police unions are the most vile pieces of sh*t. F*ck this guy and his whole family.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine being incapable of handling a 9 year old child without using weaponry, and simultaneously believing you should be trusted to carry weaponry and enforce laws.

Police are uniformly the most useless farking people alive.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
so Godwin's law makes so you get mocked if you point out a nazi, and subby thinks this is best reduced to a Monty Python skit

the internet really does suck, I mean I was promised cookies and all I got was spied on.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 850x624]


Well of course this makes it look bad: they're pictured as being the same colour
 
Konlii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cletus from Canuckistan: Apt "Locust Club" shield on the wall behind him. Police unions and PBAs are a plague on society... The very barrel that rots the apples.


Locusts remain constantly on the move because if they stop at any place that is not itself an abundant food source, they will be devoured by those behind them.

Just thought I'd mention that for anyone who wasn't aware.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Even Bernie thinks we should get rid of police unions.


Some unions have definitely run their course, and some have gotten too big for their britches.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Prank call?  She got off easy.


yeah as mentioned she called McDonalds not Moe's bar....


I bet she asked if their refrigerators were running and if so to go and chase them....
 
pwkpete
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, but does she have sharp pointy teeth?
 
g.fro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the fark is a "locust club"?
 
dark brew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe we need to rethink this bullshiat of calling cops for every little thing, you know?


I didn't read the article of course, so I don't know what her parents called for but through my job I'm able to see all of the police dispatches in my city.  Most people would be shocked by the number of parents who call the cops for "juvenile beyond control," which is almost always a variant of their 14 year old doesn't want to get out of bed or their 8 year old talked back.  You should never just invite the police over but if you're the type of parent that can't even do the most basic of parenting I guess if seems like a good idea.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

g.fro: What the fark is a "locust club"?


A nightstick made of wood from a locust tree.
 
EL EM
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PirateKing: They got blue electric chairs for little boys, and pink electric chairs for little girls.


[Fark user image image 259x195]


A bad seed. The worst seed.
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gotta love unions. Always doing the right thing. Always.
 
