 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Oh, nothing... just a story about the cops who killed George Floyd tackling an innocent man and arresting his brother for swearing at them   (startribune.com) divider line
4
    More: Sick, Police, Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Murder, officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, Adrian Drakeford, Manslaughter  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 2:44 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those who claimed it was an isolated thing will continue to claim it was only these cops doing bad things.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would love to see how those fellow fare in general population
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He didn't do nothing!" cried Layton.

That means he did something.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SoupGuru: I would love to see how those fellow fare in general population


probably better than you or eye. they exercise and are trained in offense and defense. some cops just love to exercise and train. the big danger is someone finding out they are/were a cop.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.