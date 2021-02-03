 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man loses his wallet... and his gun. Because he left them in his car. And some homeless person took them. Now. If you have a wallet, and you probably do, where is it? And if you have a gun, where is it?   (wjactv.com) divider line
38
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. In El Segundo
2. Right next to the cannoli
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible wallet powder.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Another responsible wallet powder.


Stupid phone.

Another responsible wallet owner.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Another responsible wallet powder.


Is that what they're calling cocaine now?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are both in my pockets
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Cafe Threads: Another responsible wallet powder.

Stupid phone.

Another responsible wallet owner.


I thought you were talking about cocaine.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about subby, but I've accidentally left my wallet in my car several times.  It usually happens when I go through a drive through and put it on the seat next to me instead of back in my pocket.  I don't carry a handgun though, so I can't say much about that.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1: on desk next to computer
2: in safe under bedside table
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since I'm not a farking moron, I don't leave either my wallet or my gun in my car.  I put them both where they belong, so I do find them the next time I look for them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guns are locked with gun locks, in a case with locks, and I lock my bedroom when I leave. They are only unlocked when I am at the range or hunting.

//i do need a new holster though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I eagerly await a follow-up article where we discover he actually ditched both of them to get rid of the gun and conveniently blame an unknown homeless person.
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the gun safe in my car because I'm at the VA hospital and can't legally carry on the premises?
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wouldn't YOU like to know?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least now the kids with the pumped up kicks can breathe a bit easier.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Responsible Gun Owner
Youtube gvfNtmZBPBk
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1:  sitting on my computer desk, so I won't forget it

2:  as it is everyday at 10:30am, in my mouth, waiting for me to decide if today is the day the bullet with my name on it finishes its journey...

/kidding on 2, referencing Mel Gibson's character in Lethal Weapon.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I tell you where they not are: My farking car. Because a car is not a safe place to keep valuables and dangerous items...obviously.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NSFW Language.

"Fear of a Black Hat" Movie CLIP (2/2) - WHERE'S UR WALLET
Youtube p_tNoeQhCzw
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dude, homeless man is not the preferred nomenclature, hobotic American, please.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps I am paranoid about loosing my wallet or something, but any time I transition from one location to another I *always* frisk myself to ensure I have everything.

Wallet and keys and 3 feet to the right of me on the corner of my desk, which is where they are when not on my person.  When on my person wallet is in left front pocket with cell phone, keys in right pocket w/ swiss army knife and cash.

Guns? well I have a few AR uppers leaning in a corner a few feet to my left, and the gun safe is in the corner behind me to my left... when I feel the need to carry a gun I don't bother grabbing a pistol, and rifles don't get slung over your shoulder like a purse. If I ever move to an urban or even suburban environment that position will probably change...
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I kept losing both so I started keeping them both in my ass. I used to lose things all the time and people would say "if it was in your ass you'd know". It has worked out pretty well. Nobody ever asks to see my gun twice. And the last time a cop pulled me over he told me to go after I got my wallet out.
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Cafe Threads: Another responsible wallet powder.

Is that what they're calling cocaine now?


I'll try the phrase out on Friday and see if it catches on. While I'm doing wallet powder
 
buntz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't understand this headline
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not telling you Subby.  I'm on to your game this time.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One is in the drawer, the other is in my pocket. I'm not saying which is which.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of the dolts in my neighborhood was complaining on Nextdoor that his UNLOCKED truck, that had been PARKED OVERNIGHT IN HIS DRIVEWAY, had been "broken into" and his wallet and loaded handgun had been stolen.

Why yes... it is in Arizona.  Why do you ask?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I long ago decided that I spend too much time drunk and irresponsible to ever be trusted with a firearm.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: I long ago decided that I spend too much time drunk and irresponsible to ever be trusted with a firearm.


My wife feels the same way about me and wallets.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1.  My back pocket.
2.  Which one?  Transitional long rifle is up on the brass hooks on the wall of my bedroom, the Baker rifle is leaning up in a corner of my bedroom, and the modern guns are in the gun safe.

Also, my car is parked outside of my office and it's locked.  My keys are in the front pocket of my slacks along with my pocket knife, my lighter is in the other front pocket along with a Chapstick, my handheld radio is on the desk next to me being guarded by 3 Godzillas and a Mohawked Connor action figure from Assassins Creed III.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fiona Nine Tails: In the gun safe in my car because I'm at the VA hospital and can't legally carry on the premises?


That's shaky ground.

/Sayin'.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I lost them in subby's mom.

/help me find my keys, we'll drive out
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: I long ago decided that I spend too much time drunk and irresponsible to ever be trusted with a firearm.


"You have a gun in your house, you're 80% more likely to use that gun on yourself, than to shoot someone else. And people think, "Well, that'd never happen to me." You don't know that, because you know what?
♪ From time to time We all get sad ♪
♪ One day you're happy Then you're sad ♪
♪ And then, uh-oh ♪"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From reading the local police blotter, a surprising amount of people around me keep their key fob and several hundred bucks in their unlocked car in their driveway. Genius!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1) Sitting on a shelf behind me so the NMR magnet won't wipe my credit card.

2) I'm Canadian.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby.... What if I told you that because I have a gun, you'll give me your wallet?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In a world where people have poured gasoline on homeless people and lit it, or have killed them where they slept, I honestly would not blink if this turns out to be framing the homeless guy to get rid of him.
Wait until he's passed out, place the stuff on him, break the window, call the cops.
:|
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Local PD and news are covering a lot of car break-ins and theft lately in our town. Unlocked vehicles with keys in the ignition. And unsecured guns left in same vehicles.

That's how people are around here --- too damn trusting. The same people who are sure antifia is around every corner.
 
