(BBC-US)   Why do Swedes look forward to Wednesday? They're not another Galen Måndag, for one thing   (bbc.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A:: Why do people in Sweden like yellow?

B:  Because it yiggles when you eat it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's Wotans' Day?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why relax when you can work MORE and maybe make a little more money and be miserable?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"You dumb friggin' Swede!"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish it were Sunday.

But that's their fun day?

It's just another Galen Måndag.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer and burgers every Wednesday? I'm down.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely making Smørrebrød one of these days.  Sounds interesting.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the Vikings go from an 8 day week to a 7 day week?
 
Flurching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fancy story about some soshulist snobs with friends! This is not my America
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Beer and burgers every Wednesday? I'm down.


Be sure to upgrade your order to...
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Their Danish colleague brings smørrebrød"

Jealous. Good, authentic smørrebrød is a delight.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
During the worst of the hunkering down during the pandemic, with Friday group prayers stopped, and work at a standstill, the days really melted together. Especially over summer when the kids had no school.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But the bars close at 20:00 so I only got six pints today.
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Måndag?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
".......especially in the winter when the sky is dark for up to 20 hours daily."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Orgie Borgie!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
