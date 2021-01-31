 Skip to content
(Page Six)   "He seemed to be more of an Upper East Side drunk"   (pagesix.com) divider line
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jedell told us of the unknown chap, "He seemed to be more of an Upper East Side drunk."

Upper East Side drunk is not "stumble into some table on the street," Upper East Side drunk is more "stumble into some table in your penthouse."

/for those unaware, the Upper East Side is the rich part of Manhattan
//let that sink in
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great story


/who the fark cares
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is truly newsworthy. At least it wasn't a drunk West End girl...dangerous sort
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Plenty of WASP drunks on the UES.  And yes they are known to stumble home drunk from the NYYC, Morgan Library, and numerous other private society drinking establishments for the terminally blue-blooded.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least it's better than a Florida drunk who drives through the kitchen with the kids in the car and a pound of meth in the trunk.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More and more places in NYC are offering unlimited mimosas or bloody maries for 15 to 20 dollars in order to attract business. It usually only lasts two weeks because of shiat like this.
 
