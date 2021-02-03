 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   School fans not creating school fans   (inquirer.com) divider line
34
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They put in one little fan, and my mom got scared, and said you're movin' with your Auntie and Uncle in Bel-Air"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
I wonder?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know this idea wasn't a bad idea until they put those fans on those boards and then it became so much worse than just a bad idea.

TLDR that isn't how that works
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they could just sit on the stoop and get piss ass drunk all day.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when I was in school and when the fans were in the classroom all it did was move the hot air around, May and June sucked for school.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I remember when I was in school and when the fans were in the classroom all it did was move the hot air around, May and June sucked for school.


Good for turning out the lights and quietly watching filmstrips
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, Philadelphia sucks.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the virus is moving, I can't catch it?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Or they could just sit on the stoop and get piss ass drunk all day.



frinkiac.comView Full Size

Pfft who wants to deal with a bunch of drunk fourth graders...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well back in my day we snacked on paint, and kept warm with asbestos blankets.
Uphill both ways!👺
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything on the cheap and lets fix it later are really hard hit by the pandemic.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I remember when I was in school and when the fans were in the classroom all it did was move the hot air around, May and June sucked for school.


Yeah, but you could open the windows for ventilation. Many of today's modern schools don't have that, because of air conditioning and central heating.

I don't see any problem with putting a cheap fan in the window to bring in outside air. The risk of catching the corona is a lot higher in an enclosed space. If they have to replace the window with plywood and mount the fan in it, it's better than no ventilation at all.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one appreciates fanservice. Except maybe fans.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are the fans pointed into the room or out of the room?

this is very important.  As stoner who lived in dorms, discovering this difference made it possible to smoke in our rooms without being detected by RA's and security walking the hallways.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Or they could just sit on the stoop and get piss ass drunk all day.


In Philly, it's a tradition.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I remember when I was in school and when the fans were in the classroom all it did was move the hot air around, May and June sucked for school.


Our county had to have a policy for the non-air-conditioned schools.  If it hit 90, the kids had to be sent home.  I loved heat days.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it's appalling the district would think this is the answer," said Samantha Rutherford, a kindergarten teacher at Bethune Elementary in North Philadelphia. "It is very terrifying."

Undoubtedly it's not the ideal answer. What do you want?

And while upgrading ventilation systems wholesale would be desirable, the district's size and finances simply don't allow that.

"We have to work with what we have," McNeil said.


Parents or teachers who are aghast at this should really consider appealing to the Pennsylvania Legislature for more money. That's where the problem is. Throwing rocks at the school district helps nothing - they're doing the best they can with limited resources.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB, but I'll keep it short:

DMV local to me as this sorta ceiling configuration:

Fark user imageView Full Size


so that as the radio played, you got that constant "whoomp whoomp whoomp" affect to the sound as the fan blades passed over (under) the speaker.

I'm as positive as a Qanon nutter that they did this on purpose.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't like the fans, they should see what they can find on the Only Fans website.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life's tough with only fans
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and blows.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holeee shiat do we need more education in this country

"But they're problematic, said Roseman: The fans will require blow-in air that's too cold in winter months, bring in dust and dirt, and blow particles from person to person in a direct air stream - a danger in a pandemic. District workers have placed grates in front of them, which will hamper the fans' ability to provide the air volume and distribution needed to mitigate the virus."

Honestly, I am surprised the first didn't try to put duct tape over the front of them, that way no cold air can get in at all!

point them outside idiots, classroom air exhausts to the outside and draws warmer air from the inner part of the buildings HVAC system while also pulling in fresh air from every unsealed nook and cranny in the building.  Yes you will need to run the heat more, but the exchange of fresh air is vastly improved.

/could be wrong
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I see is the headline, picture, and caption.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The teachers should strike and demand to teach remotely.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's more of a do something solution. I think you need a positive or negative air environment. Whatever hospitals use. So the air has to come in, and go out in a certain way. Blowing air around a room...well, I ain't a scientist. I don't know how big a space needs to be, but the air volume per minute exchange has to happen. Around isn't an exchange.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"In wealthy Lower Merion, the school system said its classrooms met ventilation standards pre-pandemic, but it upgraded ventilation and filtration systems, just in case. In the Eastern Regional School District, in Camden County, most classrooms lack air-conditioning, but the school system is trying out ceiling fans that create upward air flow"

Christ, people really don't understand / can't picture air movement in even the simplest spaces.

A ceiling fan circulates air within the room. That "upward air flow" goes right back down the walls. It will literally take virus-laden exhalations from one child, and distribute it efficiently to everyone else in the room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: It's more of a do something solution. I think you need a positive or negative air environment. Whatever hospitals use. So the air has to come in, and go out in a certain way. Blowing air around a room...well, I ain't a scientist. I don't know how big a space needs to be, but the air volume per minute exchange has to happen. Around isn't an exchange.


Underfloor air distribution would be ideal. Though obviously, it's not something that can be retrofitted to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cute...here in Florida schools have been open since September for the new term with barely any restrictions and very lax mask usage.

My kid is still doing home (remote) schooling but 80 percent or more of kids are back in school and have been for a long while...

There's been no apocalypse. I offered my kid to go back and rejoin her friends but she declined.
Not having to get up 90 minutes earlier and do makeup and hair is pretty nice.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: I remember when I was in school and when the fans were in the classroom all it did was move the hot air around, May and June sucked for school.


Same here. No AC in my schools either.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Our schools had hot water heat. No ducts. A fan in a window seems a LOT better than nothing.
 
Societized insanity
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "In wealthy Lower Merion, the school system said its classrooms met ventilation standards pre-pandemic, but it upgraded ventilation and filtration systems, just in case. In the Eastern Regional School District, in Camden County, most classrooms lack air-conditioning, but the school system is trying out ceiling fans that create upward air flow"

Christ, people really don't understand / can't picture air movement in even the simplest spaces.

A ceiling fan circulates air within the room. That "upward air flow" goes right back down the walls. It will literally take virus-laden exhalations from one child, and distribute it efficiently to everyone else in the room.

[Fark user image 300x202][Fark user image 300x199]


A 120 person nursing home nearby had 6 cases of Covid until fans were installed. After the fans, all 120 residents and all staff tested positive and 56 have died.

You do not want to circulate air you want to have proper filters and bring in fresh air at the point of filtration.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Societized insanity: BigNumber12: "In wealthy Lower Merion, the school system said its classrooms met ventilation standards pre-pandemic, but it upgraded ventilation and filtration systems, just in case. In the Eastern Regional School District, in Camden County, most classrooms lack air-conditioning, but the school system is trying out ceiling fans that create upward air flow"

Christ, people really don't understand / can't picture air movement in even the simplest spaces.

A ceiling fan circulates air within the room. That "upward air flow" goes right back down the walls. It will literally take virus-laden exhalations from one child, and distribute it efficiently to everyone else in the room.

[Fark user image 300x202][Fark user image 300x199]

A 120 person nursing home nearby had 6 cases of Covid until fans were installed. After the fans, all 120 residents and all staff tested positive and 56 have died.

You do not want to circulate air you want to have proper filters and bring in fresh air at the point of filtration.


Ta-da. Laypeople conceiving and implementing solutions they don't understand. Almost always a recipe for things to go sideways.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wow, that is laughably bad... one of my employees came from PA (out to CA) and described how they were so far behind in terms of current codes.

That shiat don't meet ASHARE 62.1 for ventilation in the slightest.

We've been designing all systems with economizers for 'Covid Response' in schools accompanied by UVC on the coils and needlepoint bipolar ionization in the airstream.  100% air in, 100% air out with a push button.

their stupid window fans do nothing but exacerbate the problem.

also, one of my favorite lines from a respected engineer in our field after he did a ventilation study in Wuhan last year:

"Don't look to your mechanical engineer to solve a healthcare problem"
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The original portion of my Chicagoland HS was built in 1929. If I took Summer classes to get ahead, my parents paid me minimum wage to compensate for any job I might've had during those hours. Fair deal, but for some reason all my classes seemed to be in the older section of the school, & to save money the A/C was not used during the Summer. Some days the rooms were amazingly hot & humid, but my classes were always in the morning before it was really sweaty. In the early 1970s, guys did not wear shorts except at beach or recreation. Well, this kid did. Let'em laugh: I was suffering with testicular batwings long before it was named. I needed some air up in there.

We had a fan (1 dam fan!) in a large, high ceiling'd room and twenty (+/-_) kids and a teacher. We kept the door to the hallway opened as much as possible during those classes. Somehow, we survived and no lost a finger in the fan grills. So, what is the problem? Little kids are going to suffer amputations by sticking their digits in the turning fan blades? I guarantee they'll do it but once, and the rest of the on-looking class will take notice. Call 911, find as much of the finger parts as you can, put them on ice in some kid's tupperware, and let the surgeons do their work. That's the contingency plan if parents cannot impress on their kid: "Don't put your dam finger in the fans at school, ya' stupid litte shiat! If you lose that finger, how will you pick your nose, huh? Think about it.)
 
