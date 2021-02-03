 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   AstraZeneca's vaccine the first with a proven reduction in transmission rates of covid after the first shot. Those who receive it need only worry about protection from the new variants that are popping up weekly   (euronews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We will take everything we can get.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a mad game of musical chairs at this stage. Or chicken. Or something. I'm trying to get family to buckle down for the final 100 yards.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderna had a smaller sample size but still showed some preliminary efficacy in reduced transmission. You figure an antibody response in any way will help reduce circulating virus for transmission...
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Important note:  High rate of vaccination slows down the rate of mutation.  Viruses only mutate when they replicate so if you cut down on transmission of the virus you slow its opportunity to mutate into new strains.

Mutations aren't an argument against vaccines.  They're yet ANOTHER reason why as many of us need to get vaccinated as is humanly possible.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We will take everything we can get.


Indeed.

Though if I get this one I'll be disappointed. But what can you do.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No way I'm taking it.  The vaccine will turn you into a total nerd.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The chip in AstraZenca's vaccine is only 4G.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The CDC's website outright states that most vaccines reduce transmission and the only reason they can't definitively say COVID vaccines do is because they haven't studied it yet. Rightly so, vaccine makers were more concerned about keeping people from going to the hospital and dying from COVID.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is rediculous. I don't know what the issue is. I actually had to hold an impromptu lecture at work about this vaccine thing after one co-worker (my nominal supervisor) held forth on how these vaccines alter your DNA or some garbage. Since then I was able to convince him to get a vaccine (essential industry) but it's insane these discussions have to happen.

/Rant
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My dad was vaccinated with 1st dose on 1/21, then tested positive on 2/2, even though he had zero symptoms. That was a swift kick in the nuts, but doc thinks that the vaccine, even in that short time, was possibly providing enough immune boost to keep him from getting full-blown sick. Who knows?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, it was Pfizerade.
 
