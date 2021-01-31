 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bitter and alone on V-day? Want to watch your ex get eaten? It's time for the annual "Cry Me A Cockroach" fundraiser   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: PSA, Lettuce, Leaf vegetables, San Antonio Zoo, Animal, English-language films, part of the zoo, Romaine lettuce, San Antonio Zoo plans  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 2:00 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I want to watch my ex get eaten, I can just go to PornHub.
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I want to watch my ex get eaten, I can just go to PornHub.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I want to watch my ex get eaten, I can just go to PornHub.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark should do something like this.
A green light that is just a post venting about ones ex.
I'd pay 5$ for that. And I've got a few exsz.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I want to watch my ex get eaten, I can just go to PornHub.


link?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My last marriage ended twenty years ago this year. I've dated a lot since then, not currently now, and with the passage of time there aren't any of my ex's who I'm that bitter about.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My ex-wife died over a decade ago
I win
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fark should do something like this.
A green light that is just a post venting about ones ex.
I'd pay 5$ for that. And I've got a few exsz.


Do they live in Texas?
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just name my poops after my exes. "Well, that was fun. Nice knowing ya. No need to get upset . Here's some tissue!"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fark should do something like this.
A green light that is just a post venting about ones ex.
I'd pay 5$ for that. And I've got a few exsz.


From a zoo fundraising POV, this is a moneymaker. From a personal POV, my ex and I split 15 years ago, and the thought of her doesn't cross my mind, let alone name an insect after her. I also said POV three times because you farkers know that's a category.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we go one god damn month without a forced farking holiday? 
Oh wait, we did... January... and covid numbers are slightly down. Hm. I guess we can open things up again.
Bring on Valentines Day! And Ash Wednesday! And Spring Break! And Easter! And Mother's Day! And Al Malaguena Day! Surely IT WON'T BITE US IN THE ASS AGAIN YOU MORONS!

We'll be up to half a million by the 14th. But don't let that stop you from your romantic frozen dinner at the Chez Crapisse.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: My ex-wife died over a decade ago



foo monkey: If I want to watch my ex get eaten, I can just go to PornHub.


I'm glad these weren't in this order.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not bitter about it. I'd rather be alone that with some disaster or someone that hates me and the shiat I like just to "be with someone" - after all, I've carved out a pretty decent little life here - so anyone tryna come into it better add to it, not sponge it all away.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not bitter but being alone isn't bad. Sure I can't have that green space woman I've always wanted but at least I have a fantastic imagination and working limbs. Best of all I can hang out on Fark after dinner and a movie and not have to worry about hiding it.

( ° ʖ °)
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I want to watch my ex get eaten, I can just go to PornHub.


No, my webcam is up and running.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: a post venting about ones ex.


So my first wife had a child with a prior boyfriend. Something happened during the birth and since then she was unable to have an orgasm via intercourse. She was only able to get them with clitoral stimulation.

Not really a vent or a rant but it did involve my ex and being eaten for lack of a better term.

Thought you might enjoy that.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.