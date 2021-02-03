 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   The down side to life in a supertall tower: Leaks, creaks and breaks, oh my. Leaks, creaks and breaks, oh my. Leaks, creaks and breaks, oh my   (nytimes.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Elevator, Condominium, Real estate, Apartment, The Residents, Board of directors, Storey, tallest residential building  
•       •       •

1010 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 9:50 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's it. Now I'm not going to buy a $15mm condo in the clouds.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't these mostly unoccupied investments by wealthy foreigners anyway?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That thing is toast when the Cloverfield monster comes back.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Location, location, location.

/Schadenfreude, es schmeckt mir gut.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
????

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I spent my career working on the top floors of tall buildings (testing airborne radars under development requires the radars to be as far from the ground as possible).

Sometimes, we'd have fire drills / actual fires. That's it. That's all you need to know.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mofa: I spent my career working on the top floors of tall buildings (testing airborne radars under development requires the radars to be as far from the ground as possible).

Sometimes, we'd have fire drills / actual fires. That's it. That's all you need to know.


You know who else had fire drills?
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm in a one floor ground level condo, same problems.  Mostly thanks to upstairs owners with poor plumbing skills.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the sci-fi novel Hyperion, wherein the ultra rich have access to instant teleporters.

Some people have homes where the only access in or our is by teleporter.

The hyper rich have in some cases connected the individual rooms in their homes with teleporters so that each room is on a different planet. The bathroom is a little open platform in the middle of a planet-wide ocean.

And of course it's all glorious until the teleport network goes down and people are stranded light-years from their loved ones in their own bedrooms.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been to this place in Singapore.
The top 'boat' is a casino.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet the garbage chutes are clogged with strippers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People with more money than brains.

It's more like a boat or motorhome than a regular building, moving and flexing, but the infrastructure doesn't seem to have accounted for that.
 
fark account name
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Well, that's it. Now I'm not going to buy a $15mm condo in the clouds.


So you were interested in one of the studios?
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More evidence that wealth, even obscenely great wealth, isn't correlated with intelligence. Things weren't right at closing and you closed anyway? That's on you.

There's a reason closing is on site or there's a pre-closing walk through. My house probably cost less than these people spend on a single toilet, but even I know that.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I'm reminded of the sci-fi novel Hyperion, wherein the ultra rich have access to instant teleporters.

Some people have homes where the only access in or our is by teleporter.

The hyper rich have in some cases connected the individual rooms in their homes with teleporters so that each room is on a different planet. The bathroom is a little open platform in the middle of a planet-wide ocean.

And of course it's all glorious until the teleport network goes down and people are stranded light-years from their loved ones in their own bedrooms.


Was it in that series where somebody tried to force a window in a superscraper after the teleport network went down and got sucked out cussing and biatching the whole way down?

I remember that scene, just not sure if it was in the Hyperion cantos.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IgG4: Aren't these mostly unoccupied investments by wealthy foreigners anyway?


Hey now!  LLCs are people too!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Residents at 432 Park complained of creaking, banging and clicking noises in their apartments, and a trash chute "that sounds like a bomb" when garbage is tossed...

It's a shame all that noise is drowning out the beautiful sound of the world's tiniest and most expensive violin.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let me just give a hearty Thank you, New York Times, for being one of the only "premium" news brands that lets you sign in with Facebook to read articles instead of subscribing. Bravo! Take my demographic data and email, it's yours you delightful bastards.

Ironically, the fact that they do this makes me WANT to subscribe.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IgG4: Aren't these mostly unoccupied investments by wealthy foreigners anyway?


Well, some are also or instead used for money-laundering.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.