(USA Today)   2020 was terrible year for California wildfires. 2021: "Hold my lit cigarette and dry leaves"   (usatoday.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know, we've all been kept home because of this pandemic. Why didn't every Californian volunteer to go out and rake some forest land?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
God bless Paul Busso
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This totally happened!

In Europe, they live-they're forest cities, they're called forest cities. They maintain their forest. They manage their forest. I was with the head of a major country-it's a forest city. He said, 'Sir, we have trees that are far more, they ignite much easier than California. There shouldn't be that problem.'
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More like, "Hold my space laser," am I right?  Hello?  Is this thing on?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should have raked.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This totally happened!

In Europe, they live-they're forest cities, they're called forest cities. They maintain their forest. They manage their forest. I was with the head of a major country-it's a forest city. He said, 'Sir, we have trees that are far more, they ignite much easier than California. There shouldn't be that problem.'


On Endor, beautiful moon, by the way, lovely little people, Chewbacca lives there, the whole place is covered with trees, such lovely trees, big, with all the branches, so big, and the leaves, and never any fires, except when the illegal aliens come with their with their space lasers and the PEW PEW PEW, those ARE the 'droids, those AREN'T the 'droids, who knows, but they don't have any problems, many Ewoks are saying that, many, many Ewoks.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So yeah, I don't want to hear any Californians crowing about how bad it is to live in Michigan's snowy winters. We may get the occasional blizzard or suffer a multi-car ice-related pileup, but our state also doesn't burn to cinders every year and then stand half a chance of falling into the ocean when "the big one" finally hits.

And Florida can just shut its pie-hole.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Typical California
AAAA Earthquakes
AAAA Floods
AAAA Landslides
AAAA Fires
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are getting plenty of rain/snow recently, which should kick start growth of brush to burn once the murder winds start blowing again.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So yeah, I don't want to hear any Californians crowing about how bad it is to live in Michigan's snowy winters. We may get the occasional blizzard or suffer a multi-car ice-related pileup, but our state also doesn't burn to cinders every year and then stand half a chance of falling into the ocean when "the big one" finally hits.
And Florida can just shut its pie-hole.


Wilder, you live in the armpit of the country. I think it's the effect of all those different lake winds coming at you from all directions, it blow the brains out of Michiganders and they become as dull as a Ford Taurus with rustcoating. They paid a lot for it, but it has no chance against the sand trucks of Michigan, proudly supporting the auto industry since 1910 by raining down tons of sand and grit for the good of the state.

In the war of 'which part of the country is going to suffer the worst from climate change?' don't you worry. There's going to be plenty to go around for all of us.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If your circumstances permit please consider donating your time or money to the Red Cross
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
THEY'RE COMING RIGHT AT US!!!!!
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So yeah, I don't want to hear any Californians crowing about how bad it is to live in Michigan's snowy winters.


You will never hear me crowing to somebody in Michigan how great California is. In fact, it is quite important to me that all you Michiganders be fully aware of what a horrible, smoking death-trap California is, and that you never even briefly consider coming here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: Typical California
AAAA Earthquakes
AAAA Floods
AAAA Landslides
AAAA Fires


Yeah, it's a horrible place. Make absolutely certain you never come here, under any circumstances - you've been warned.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why don't we just burn the whole thing down at once and start over?

KIDDING!  JUST KIDDING!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Accelerating AGW is fake.  Those megafires were actors paid by Soros.  Science is fake!
 
