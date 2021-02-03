 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   The latest optical illusion dividing households and killing friendships? This avocado, which may or may not be seedless   (metro.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: PSA, Fruit, Seed, Australian woman, second look, Illusion, signature seed, optical illusion, Email metrolifestyleteam@metro.co.uk  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 10:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is only confusing to people who have never cut an avocado in half.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good metaphor for life: if you insist on seeing everything from a single viewpoint, you may never see a thing for what it is.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
that picture is the pits
 
db2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks white and gold to me.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's an optical illusion for anyone who isn't paying attention.  Light source is slightly lower left, casting shadows to the upper right of the image.  The pit/bump at the bottom of the seed/not seed has a shadow closest to the top of the half of the avocado, which means it's a divot, not a bump, so it's the cavity where the seed used to be, not the seed itself.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's hard to tell without any blood to show contrast.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

db2: Looks white and gold to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*It's a six!/It's a consipracy!.jpg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's all seed. That's the illusion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 minute ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

Seed: you can see the avocado smears on the left of the seed. Also the dark spot that goes at the bottom of the seed.

If there is no seed, it is a heck of optical illusion.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just shared a delicious avocado with my husband, so I have some experience with this very subject. The seed is not there. Psychopusher is correct.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There is no avocado.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

blastoh: This is only confusing to people who have never cut an avocado in half.


There's a seed.

At the upper right, there are bits of flesh clinging to the pit.

If the pit were removed, the "hole" would be clean.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.