(The Takeout)   Have you ever wondered why you can't drink a big glass of creamy half-and-half? They should have called it "3% Milk"   (thetakeout.com) divider line
    Milk, Butterfat, Dairy products, diner ice cream, Brooklyn's Vegas Diner, Cream, bowl of ice cream  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because then the vegan police will burst in to take away your vegan powers?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well ... that was something I read.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
6% butterfat isn't the best thing for you, Sweetie.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've eaten cereal with half & half when I ran out of milk. I always get the good stuff: Knudsen Ultra-Pasteurized. It has absurdly long expiration dates, so I always have at least a quart in my refrigerator.

// Dear Penthouse, I never thought I'd find myself opining on my half & half consumption, but one morning I logged onto Fark.com ...
// I am not compensated in any way by Knudsen.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
she thinks she writes a humor column. you CAN drink anything you desire, allison dear.

back '99/2000 when i worked at starbucks people just getting into the atkins/low carb thing started ordering "lattes" made with HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM. 20 ozs of hot, steamy, heavy whipping cream! the company just went with it, calling them "breve" style when made with half-n-half. but "smart" people started asking for the whipping cream instead, thinking the fat would aid ketosis.....

allison, just because your doctor says a diet of hot pockets washed down with half-n-half will be fatal doesn't mean you're not "allowed" to do it anymore. this is AMERICA!
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I worked construction my work was very physical and burned a lot of calories, I used to drink Half and Half on the regular.

Today it's for potato soup and occasionally hot chocolate.

Once, back in the day, I tried to eat a huge roast beef sub and "wash it down" with Half and Half. That did not work at all.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I've eaten cereal with half & half when I ran out of milk. I always get the good stuff: Knudsen Ultra-Pasteurized. It has absurdly long expiration dates, so I always have at least a quart in my refrigerator.

// Dear Penthouse, I never thought I'd find myself opining on my half & half consumption, but one morning I logged onto Fark.com ...
// I am not compensated in any way by Knudsen.


I grew up drinking raw milk. Where you stirred or shook the milk bottle to mix the cream that had settled on top. When I eat cereal I use half and half. Regular milk just doesn't taste like milk to me. I cook with regular milk but I don't drink it or put it in my cold cereal, oatmeal, etc.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The first sign of a major storm in Chicago isn't the store running out of bread and milk, it's running out of half-and-half.


\ Chicago drinks a lot of coffee
\ If you mix two jugs of half-and-half, is it now quarter-and-quarter-and-quarter-and-qu​arter?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We've exhausted topics that can be written about on the internet. Don't believe me? Read my blog.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Probably the same fascists who wail and rend their own haunches when I pour myself a hot mug of pork broth after a 5K run.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can, but why would you want to? Gross.

I will put it in coffee if it's available, but other than that, nope.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Know who doesn't think it's highly responsible, though? My doctor, who says this practice is "horrifying" and I "need to stop immediately" because I have "high cholesterol."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't be bothered to find anything more up to date.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just, yuck, man. No.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I take half and half in my tea and coffee.

Every once in a while I will have to taste test a carton in the fridge to make sure it's not off.

I kinda like the taste, but I think drinking a lot of it would be too much.

Sour cream though?  Any time I make something with sour cream, I eat a spoonful of it right out of the container.

Why yes, I am on Crestor, why do you ask?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 6% butterfat isn't the best thing for you, Sweetie.


In that sense, is drinking two glasses of whole milk (3%) worse for you than drinking one glass of half n' half?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chocolate milk made with half and half is amazing. I don't even care if that makes me sound fat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Know who doesn't think it's highly responsible, though? My doctor, who says this practice is "horrifying" and I "need to stop immediately" because I have "high cholesterol."

[Fark user image 256x197]

I can't be bothered to find anything more up to date.


Man, this girl is edgy.

She's the GG Allin of right on the edge of being erased from the internet forever fem blogs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
truedemocracyparty.netView Full Size
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I grew up drinking raw milk. Where you stirred or shook the milk bottle to mix the cream that had settled on top. When I eat cereal I use half and half. Regular milk just doesn't taste like milk to me. I cook with regular milk but I don't drink it or put it in my cold cereal, oatmeal, etc.

Same here, but we got in trouble if we shook it up; Mom would skim the cream and make butter (with her electric mixer). And we would "steal" a little cream for ultra creamy milkshakes.

To this day the only store bought milk I can drink is Braum's whole milk. Everything else is like water.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet she needs to hold a pencil to type.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By the way subby, whole milk is 3.5%(fat) milk.

Half and half is like 15%(fat) milk.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 6% butterfat isn't the best thing for you, Sweetie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: Another Government Employee: 6% butterfat isn't the best thing for you, Sweetie.

In that sense, is drinking two glasses of whole milk (3%) worse for you than drinking one glass of half n' half?


You need to check your math, half-n-half typically has a fat content between 10 and 18%.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of course you can drink it (and obviously do) Allison.  That extruded muffin top didn't create itself
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: Chocolate milk made with half and half is amazing. I don't even care if that makes me sound fat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And they say Kidz say the Darndest things.......

More like Adults just say PROFIT$.......!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Probably the same fascists who wail and rend their own haunches when I pour myself a hot mug of pork broth after a 5K run.


Pork broth sounds mighty good. I'll have to look up how you would make it. I would assume it means roasting some pork bones with some meat on it and then pour in water and simmering it with a carrot and onion and usual stuff. I bet you would make an interesting base for an Asian style soup.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh wow, this just reminded me, a long, long time ago, you could buy 5% milk or something like that.  In jugs/cartons.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buckwebb: mofa: I've eaten cereal with half & half when I ran out of milk. I always get the good stuff: Knudsen Ultra-Pasteurized. It has absurdly long expiration dates, so I always have at least a quart in my refrigerator.

// Dear Penthouse, I never thought I'd find myself opining on my half & half consumption, but one morning I logged onto Fark.com ...
// I am not compensated in any way by Knudsen.

I grew up drinking raw milk. Where you stirred or shook the milk bottle to mix the cream that had settled on top. When I eat cereal I use half and half. Regular milk just doesn't taste like milk to me. I cook with regular milk but I don't drink it or put it in my cold cereal, oatmeal, etc.


There's a local creamery around here, and some stores carry their non-homogenized half-and-half or heavy cream.  Once you try it, regular milk is like drinking slightly pasty water.

I make an alfredo sauce with that, good butter, and real parmigiano reggiano that will take at least a month off of your expected lifespan, but is oh so worth it.
 
algman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have universal healthcare in the US.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why am I not allowed to drink half-and-half...?

You can, it's just not recommended. Go to the store, buy as much half and half as you think you can take, sit in your car and drink all you like. No one is going to come and stop you.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

algman: This is why we can't have universal healthcare in the US.


Britain has universal healthcare.


Are you familiar with the traditional British diet?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wife isn't from around here, thinks 3.5% is a bit low  For about her first 5 years here, was mixing equal quantities of 3.5% and half-and-half to achieve something closer to what she was used to.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

luna1580: back '99/2000 when i worked at starbucks people just getting into the atkins/low carb thing started ordering "lattes" made with HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM. 20 ozs of hot, steamy, heavy whipping cream! the company just went with it, calling them "breve" style when made with half-n-half. but "smart" people started asking for the whipping cream instead, thinking the fat would aid ketosis.....


Oh man. When I worked at Barnes & Nobles I'd have to cover work in the cafe* there was a rather large woman who'd order those every day. It was a really painful dilemma between telling myself to mind my own f*cking business versus knowing I was probably helping her kill herself. She stopped showing up after a while; I hold out hope that it wasn't for grim reasons.

*B&N Cafe - with the oversized "Starbucks" logo underneath the tiny "Barnes & Noble Cafe, proudly serving" print.  Dozens and dozens of Karens screaming their lungs out at me for not accepting their Starbucks gift cards and coupons. The reason I was there was to cover shifts for people who rage-quit the job. I can't imagine why.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like having a i litre beer stein's worth of coffee in the morning, a good 20-25% of it half and half for breakfast, along with a quarter pack of of cigarettes. I know I'm gonna die, I'm going for the gusto.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
Konlii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"How, exactly, is this worse than eating a bowl of ice cream or drinking a milkshake? It's fine to enjoy pie with a massive tuft of whipped cream on top, or eat a bowl of pasta with lots of butter and cheese, but somehow drinking a quart of half-and-half directly out of the carton is a far worse idea?"

I think your doctor might also have something to say if they find out you're eating entire quarts of ice cream every single day, or just snacking on whole sticks of butter or whatever. Whipped cream has a lot less cream and a lot more "whip" than you seem to think it has.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: Another Government Employee: 6% butterfat isn't the best thing for you, Sweetie.

In that sense, is drinking two glasses of whole milk (3%) worse for you than drinking one glass of half n' half?


Depends. I mean, two glasses of whole milk has like 16g protein, 24g carbs, and 8g fat.  One glass of half and half is around 8g protein, 12g carbs, and 25g fat.  So 232 cal vs 305 cal, and significantly less marcro and micronutrient density.

But if you're looking for pure energy density, go with half and half.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Know who doesn't think it's highly responsible, though? My doctor, who says this practice is "horrifying" and I "need to stop immediately" because I have "high cholesterol."

I see we're still instilling a fear of saturated fat, even by those who should know better by now, doctors. Low-quality and high quantity of carbohydrates are the problem, not saturated fat.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I use skim on my cereal and really don't drink milk except once in a blue moon with chocolate syrup (which, okay, I do go heavy on.)

Why?  Because even when it's good milk is only a 6 on a scale of 1-10 and there are other places I'll take my calories if I'm going to cheat on my diet.  I've been kind of stalled during covid, but holding, and overall I'm down about 75 lbs.
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Half and half shooters are a childhood treat that I indulge in now in the rare chance I can
 
