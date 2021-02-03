 Skip to content
(AP News)   Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with...... possessing illegal radios   (apnews.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

38 Comments
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illegal radios? I guess in Myanmar there is such a crime.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had a Mexican, whoa oh, radio.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burma schlubs...get it right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a radio?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she should of went with Mexican radios instead.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mohammed's radio?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Maybe she should of went with Mexican radios instead.


Woah-Oh
 
H31N0US
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the kind of government Trumpers want for the US.

Literally.

DRINK!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No soap!
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When reached for comment, she responded:

"No soap. Radio."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But her radios
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The charge - that Suu Kyi was in possession of illegally imported walkie talkies - came to light two days after she was placed under house arrest and appeared to be an effort to lend a legal veneer to her detention, though the generals have previously kept her and others locked up for years.

*THAT* is why you don't buy a Baofeng.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Myanmar FCC does not mess around.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If a coup looms large,
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: *THAT* is why you don't buy a Baofeng.


Hehe. Ham radio joke. (I own one... Simply because it was insanely cheap. Don't judge me.)
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While you are in charge
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't buy Baofengs
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or you'll be charged.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Myanmar Shave.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dittybopper:

*THAT* is why you don't buy a Baofeng.

the spurious transmission is a nice fingerprint.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rage Against The Machine - Guerrilla Radio (Audio)
Youtube n6cBRx2Ie6A
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, I can understand if its a large boom box...
DNRTFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA:

The military announced Monday that it would take power for one year - accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. Suu Kyi's party swept that vote, and the military-backed party did poorly.

What are the odds that these allegations of voter fraud were fabricated by some right-wing nutjob and repeated over and over in spite of the complete lack of any evidence whatsoever?

At least that could never happen here.
 
alannerd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm here for the bad two- way radio jokes.

Not disappointed.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Her cell is a 5 by 5.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds Su-cky
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Destructor: dittybopper: *THAT* is why you don't buy a Baofeng.

Hehe. Ham radio joke. (I own one... Simply because it was insanely cheap. Don't judge me.)


The funny thing is people defend them like they're a quality radio (which they aren't).   Especially over on reddit.  I don't know how many times people have been "Stop being elitist" when people point out it's a what you'd expect from a $25 dual band handheld.   I'm like "Dude, you're the one that bought the Yugo GL of radios".

And the worst are the non-hams who buy them, and say it's for "emergencies".  When I point out it's illegal to use them except for with a ham radio license on ham frequencies, they're all like "anything goes in an emergency", which is true, but it's also true if you don't practice with your equipment, you aren't going to know how to use it and when to use it.   It's like buying a gun "for emergencies" and never taking it to the range to learn how to shoot it.

I carry a Yaesu VX-6R, if it matters.   I have a couple of Chinesium radios, a Wouxun handheld that was my main handheld for years, and now a Xiegu G90 HF radio in the car that replaced my TenTec Scout (which is now my backup HF rig at home).
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby used the exact headline format I'd come here to submit.

And it expresses the astonishment just perfectly.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well that does lead to contacting illegal aliens
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is DJ ASSK, and you're tuned to Burma Beats, Myanmar's #1 pirate radio station.  Coming up next, we've got two full hours of rock and roll from--OH SHIAT!"
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Legal radios have stickers like this on the bottom of the desktop charger (from my Baofeng UV-5R 1st gen):

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/YOU'RE the chareto mistake!!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Illegal radios? I guess in Myanmar there is such a crime.


Technically there is here in the US also, *BUT* mere possession isn't a crime.

If you actually use a non-type accepted radio in a service where type acceptance is required, that is a violation of federal law.

It's unlikely you'd get caught unless you're being a real dick.

Basically, the only two radio services that don't require FCC type acceptance are the military and amateur radio.   If it's for citizens band, FRS, GMRS, Aviation, Marine, Public Safety, or Business band (ie., land mobile), it's got to be type certified.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If you actually use a non-type accepted radio in a service where type acceptance is required, that is a violation of federal law.

It's unlikely you'd get caught unless you're being a real dick.


As an example, there are people who use Baofengs as FRS/GMRS/MURS radios, and sometimes program in VHF Marine frequencies.   That's flat out illegal if you transmit, and will subject you to a hefty fine and confiscation, but I've never heard of it happening unless there was some other action, like interfering with public safety broadcasts (police/fire/EMS).

Likewise, a number of yachters have amateur radio HF rigs that are "opened up" to transmit on Marine HF frequencies.   It's illegal to use a non-type accepted radio for that, but generally this is ignored.  It could get you in trouble, however.  Especially overseas where the government agencies that regulate radio use are more strict.  So some don't transmit until they are outside the 12 mile limit.   Still under US jurisdiction (assuming it's a US flag vessel), but again, no one is looking to bust them unless they're being dicks over the radio.

The reverse is not true, however.   If you opened up a type accepted Marine HF radio to transmit on amateur radio frequencies, assuming you're licensed to use those frequencies, that's perfectly kosher pretty much everywhere I'm aware of.   Same thing if you get a type accepted Motorola mobile or handheld radio and program ham frequencies in it.  That's perfectly OK, and some hams swear by that stuff.  Heck, I think my local 2 meter repeater is a Motorola.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Her cell is a 5 by 5.


Mine is 5 by 9 by 9.


/CW joke.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

