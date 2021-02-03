 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   It's U-Haul, not U-House   (kdvr.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Colorado, Colorado municipalities, U-Haul truck, Front Range Urban Corridor, Colorado State Patrol, Hudson Police Department, police officer, 63-year-old Stuart Kelly  
•       •       •

1134 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forty eleven hundred acres of nothing, and he hits that!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-Lose, U-Dumbass
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a Dodge Ram?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he bought the insurance.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man the Fast and Furious franchise is really in a slump.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, on This Old House...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you're going to attempt to elude the police, I can't think of a better vehicle to use...unless you can get your hands on a white Bronco.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some-bodieees not gettin' their deposit baaaaack!

/Nelson point-&-laugh.jpg
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about somebody living in a U-Haul, moving it around to different locations daily/nightly.

I'm not sure I feel better having read the article.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait, it's not pronounced "Ooh-ha-ool"?
 
Dinodork
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I ama mazed he could still go on after the stop sticks. Usually U-Haul only springs for tires made of bubble gum and wet paper towels, and are perfectly capable of grenading themselves all on their own.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.