Defense: your Honor, I know my client has been accused of participating in the Capitol Riots, but she's been planning her Mexican vacation forever. Judge: seems legit
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did white see that whiting.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny since this song is going through my head:

Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a crap of shiat ruling.   Can a higher court step in?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's some bullshiat.

raerae1980: What a crap of shiat ruling.   Can a higher court step in?


I doubt they will unless prosecution appeals
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property."

Yet if someone smashed their way into your business when it was obviously closed and I, sometime soon after, strolled in and simply stood there, you, in all likelihood, would unload a shotgun into me or similar.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to travel


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe she'll stay in Mexico and request asylum.  I'm sure they'll love having her.
 
indylaw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She was in the white place at the white time.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The prosecutor didn't take a position either.

Everyone should be prepared for a good number of these people to skate on all charges and show up at the next series of hate rallies as heroes.
 
I'm just asking questions
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder why the article didn't name the judge.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This whole no priors bullshiat is just that. Bullshiat.

She's accused of very serious offenses, and is on video doing it. Just because she does not have any prior run-ins with the law, shouldn't matter. What she's accused of is no joke.

"Oh, well we should treat them with kid gloves here, because look, it's their first time."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds about white.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UberDave: "I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property."

Yet if someone smashed their way into your business when it was obviously closed and I, sometime soon after, strolled in and simply stood there, you, in all likelihood, would unload a shotgun into me or similar.


If that happened in Seattle or Portland would you take a different stance?
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, it wasn't like she was caught with a half gram of marijuana on her....
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've said it before but, man, being white is the shiat.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If Mexico lets her in.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

question_dj: She's accused of very serious offenses,


She is a total asshat but she is only charged with 2 misdemeanors. Aren't serious crimes felonies?
 
patrick767
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's all white, guys. It's her white as an American to vacation in Mexico, and no judge should interfere with that white!

/ too much?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like the general ruling of all these trials is going to be "Boys will be boys!"
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: question_dj: She's accused of very serious offenses,

She is a total asshat but she is only charged with 2 misdemeanors. Aren't serious crimes felonies?


I, for one, appreciate the judge gave her the opportunity to upgrade her misdemeanor trespassing to felony flight charges if she doesn't show.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't, in good conscience, take a vacation to Mexico, and I haven't broken any federal laws.

/We're in a pandemic, you know.
//Didn't even know they were letting americans in.
///I wouldn't.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"So what they're trying to do is cancel me because I stood up for what I believe in and I can tell you this it's - and it's what I've told everybody - I would do it again in a heartbeat," Cudd said.

Keep talking.
 
Jay CiR
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If she flees, the judge should be locked up until she's apprehended.  Never gonna happen, but it should.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: "So what they're trying to do is cancel me because I stood up for what I believe in and I can tell you this it's - and it's what I've told everybody - I would do it again in a heartbeat," Cudd said.

Keep talking.


I would have revoked her bail just for jumping on the "anything I don't like is Cancel Culture" bandwagon.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"So what they're trying to do is cancel me because I stood up for what I believe in and I can tell you this it's - and it's what I've told everybody - I would do it again in a heartbeat," Cudd said.

But the BLM supporters are wrong for standing up for what they believe in, right biatch?
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: This whole no priors bullshiat is just that. Bullshiat.

She's accused of very serious offenses, and is on video doing it. Just because she does not have any prior run-ins with the law, shouldn't matter. What she's accused of is no joke.

"Oh, well we should treat them with kid gloves here, because look, it's their first time."


US Unwritten Law-If your white and never done anything bad before, you get a free pass on whatever bad thing you did first.

If you're non-white and never done anything before, shame on you for not following the law, lessons will need to be taught so others don't get the wrong idea.
 
Roja Herring
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: question_dj: She's accused of very serious offenses,

She is a total asshat but she is only charged with 2 misdemeanors. Aren't serious crimes felonies?


Agreed... this isn't really anything new for people charged with misdemeanors and a set precedent.  There's really no chance they're going to flee.  They're most likely just paying a fine for doing a little probation with community service.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In fairness, after his first attempt at insurrection failed, Fidel Castro also went to Mexico to unwind and plan his next move. But he wasn't allowed to go until after he spent like a year in jail.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is purely about flight risk and danger to the community.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

akya: I can't, in good conscience, take a vacation to Mexico, and I haven't broken any federal laws.

/We're in a pandemic, you know.
//Didn't even know they were letting americans in.
///I wouldn't.


They want the business, a lot of resorts are even arranging covid tests for guests to grease the gears a bit.

Meanwhile I freaked out yesterday because I was in a gas station maskless for two minutes. I really thought it was on my face, it has become like a wrist watch where it feels like its on even if it's off.
 
metric
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DRTFA: UberDave: "I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property."

Yet if someone smashed their way into your business when it was obviously closed and I, sometime soon after, strolled in and simply stood there, you, in all likelihood, would unload a shotgun into me or similar.

If that happened in Seattle or Portland would you take a different stance?


No.

Next question?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DRTFA: UberDave: "I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property."

Yet if someone smashed their way into your business when it was obviously closed and I, sometime soon after, strolled in and simply stood there, you, in all likelihood, would unload a shotgun into me or similar.

If that happened in Seattle or Portland would you take a different stance?


What stance do you imagine I am taking?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Yellow Beard: question_dj: She's accused of very serious offenses,

She is a total asshat but she is only charged with 2 misdemeanors. Aren't serious crimes felonies?

I, for one, appreciate the judge gave her the opportunity to upgrade her misdemeanor trespassing to felony flight charges if she doesn't show.


Now that's an aspect I hadn't considered.  Maybe not the judge so much as the prosecutor, since apparently the prosecution had no objections.  OTOH, it may be the whole kit and caboodle down there think it's no big deal storming the Capitol, and a change of venue is needed.

After that crazy affluenza family with all their violations and excuses, I assumed the judicial system would be more tuned into this, but as usual, I'm way too optimistic.
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm just asking questions: I wonder why the article didn't name the judge.


And if whatever law school he attended teaches that "flight risk" does not, in fact, refer to arriving at the airport gate after the desk agent has closed the door to the skyway.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: akya: I can't, in good conscience, take a vacation to Mexico, and I haven't broken any federal laws.

/We're in a pandemic, you know.
//Didn't even know they were letting americans in.
///I wouldn't.

They want the business, a lot of resorts are even arranging covid tests for guests to grease the gears a bit.

Meanwhile I freaked out yesterday because I was in a gas station maskless for two minutes. I really thought it was on my face, it has become like a wrist watch where it feels like its on even if it's off.


I've been in the classroom with 60 students a day since August. I'm beyond caring at this point. Society wants us dead.
 
NewWayWest [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When we send people to Mexico, we're not sending our best.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

metric: DRTFA: UberDave: "I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property."

Yet if someone smashed their way into your business when it was obviously closed and I, sometime soon after, strolled in and simply stood there, you, in all likelihood, would unload a shotgun into me or similar.

If that happened in Seattle or Portland would you take a different stance?

No.

Next question?


Yeah.  I'm wondering if they or one of the lurkers smarting their post can explain what I am missing here.  Is the suggestion that I would have a different opinion if this was a "liberal" or something?
 
phedex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
if anything should cause mass outrage, its shiat like this happening.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Anubislg: question_dj: This whole no priors bullshiat is just that. Bullshiat.

She's accused of very serious offenses, and is on video doing it. Just because she does not have any prior run-ins with the law, shouldn't matter. What she's accused of is no joke.

"Oh, well we should treat them with kid gloves here, because look, it's their first time."

US Unwritten Law-If your white and never done anything bad before, you get a free pass on whatever bad thing you did first.

If you're non-white and never done anything before, shame on you for not following the law, lessons will need to be taught so others don't get the wrong idea.


^^^^that is what systemic racism looks like.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...and when you get back, write an essay on government corruption. Compare and contrast.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I went inside the Capitol completely legally"

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know how Mexican customs agents work, but most places in the world will be like "currently awaiting trial in your home country? Nah, bro."
 
huntercr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a product of being white per se, but of being in Texas.

/maybe both
//But gosh darnit if she isn't just so folksy! Of course I should go on that hard earned trip y'all.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DRTFA: UberDave: "I went inside the Capitol completely legally and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property."

Yet if someone smashed their way into your business when it was obviously closed and I, sometime soon after, strolled in and simply stood there, you, in all likelihood, would unload a shotgun into me or similar.

If that happened in Seattle or Portland would you take a different stance?


It's amazing that right wingers are still, apparently with a straight face, equating violence breaking out at some protests last summer with assaulting the Capitol in an attempt to overturn a farking Presidential election.

Some assholes setting fire to a local business does not equal an attempted coup. Stop this talking point. It's a moronic false equivalency.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: question_dj: She's accused of very serious offenses,

She is a total asshat but she is only charged with 2 misdemeanors. Aren't serious crimes felonies?


She's in the system with federal misdemeanors. These aren't some state-level charges. These are federal crimes.  Not only are we talking about federal crimes, she's probably currently under grand jury investigation, because that's the requirement for bringing federal indictments.

But sure, let's just let her go because the misdemeanors that got her into the system, are just that. It's not like she stormed the Captiol or anything.

Again, these are federal charges, which open her up to grand jury investigation to pile on the felonies. But we should just ignore all of this stuff, because she has never had a run-in with the law before.

The federal judge that will hear her case will point out these exact things.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

question_dj: This whole no priors bullshiat is just that. Bullshiat.

She's accused of very serious offenses, and is on video doing it. Just because she does not have any prior run-ins with the law, shouldn't matter. What she's accused of is no joke.

"Oh, well we should treat them with kid gloves here, because look, it's their first time."


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
