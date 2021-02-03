 Skip to content
 
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   California panty purloiner latest to disprove state's compassionate pandemic parole. Unknown what he was covering his face with   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, San Bernardino County, California, Diego Aguirre, Ontario, California, relevant information, series of home burglaries, screen comments, arrest of Aguirre, Inland Empire  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kleptomaniac, I assume?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riverside girl panties?

*shudder*
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't he buy them out of vending machines like everybody else?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


lets see how obscure this is...
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and other personal items"

Not even gonna ask.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were one of his victims, the last thing I would want is to get the panties back.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was in the wrong prison.  The warden, played by Shirley Stoler,in Lina Wertmuller's Seven Beauties, I'm thinking, now that's underwear. It would take a movie forklift truck just to move them from room to room.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like incarceration doesn't solve mental illness or something.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Maybe he was in the wrong prison.  The warden, played by Shirley Stoler,in Lina Wertmuller's Seven Beauties, I'm thinking, now that's underwear. It would take a movie forklift truck just to move them from room to room.


[Fark user image image 394x455]


Suddenly, Trump.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

lets see how obscure this is...


The Brighton Brims? The Manchester Hatters? I think their hit song was" you bowlered  me over". No?
 
treesloth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey.....it's a Hobby that no one can Judge you about either......!!!!!

But then again I'm a TROLL/ HERMIT--GERMAPHOBE......!!!!!  Gaul Dang it!!!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: It's almost like incarceration doesn't solve mental illness or something.


Your Fark handle, you nailed it.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

lets see how obscure this is...


Arnold Layne
Had a strange... hobby
Moonshine, washing line
My cat can eat a whole watermelon

I think that's how it goes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: The Brighton Brims? The Manchester Hatters? I think their hit song was" you bowlered  me over". No?


Wow. I had the Manchester Hatter's first album....Mad Hatter's Tea Party. Wasn't as good as Brighton Brims' first album, My Hat Is Bigger Than Yours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

lets see how obscure this is...

Arnold Layne
Had a strange... hobby
Moonshine, washing line
My cat can eat a whole watermelon

I think that's how it goes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"disprove?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Someone tell him there are places he could buy them.
 
Delawheredad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had a co-worker who was a panty bandit. Cops showed up at work one day and led him out of the store in handcuffs. He looked just like you are picturing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 850x1133]
Someone tell him there are places he could buy them.


500 Yen?  Comes out to $4.76 in today's economy.

What a bargain!  Why cheaper than Victoria Secrets.

or that one chick from Craigslist....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think he was interested in clean panties.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

