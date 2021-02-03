 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The turd Reich   (nypost.com) divider line
    Repeat, World War II, toilet seat, US Military Policeman Ragnvald Borch, auction block, Maryland auction house, Toilet, waning days of World War II, US soldier  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adweek.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I think of the Trump administration reading that headline...
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you weren't allowed to sell authentic Nazi shiat on like 99.9% of auctions/auction sites.

/dnrtfa
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! This is how we get Hitler clones! Destroy it immediately!
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it going to be installed at Mar-a-lago?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some late WWII vet, having grabbed a random toilet from an office in Berlin, is laughing his ass off in the afterlife. I kind of question the provenance of that toilet. Does it have Hitler's name written on it, and if it does, why?

At any rate, I feel like all articles related to Hitler should just be destroyed if they are not significant enough for a museum display. The whole idea of collectors fetishizing an evil man like Hitler isn't just creepy, it's dangerous.

No good can come from a market that buys and sells things like the toilets of tyrants.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: Is it going to be installed at Mar-a-lago?


Unt der vinner!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x400]


Back then, I could get the desire for conspiracy explanations.  But honestly, defense contractors are crooks and thieves, so it really is a $30,000 toilet seat.
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After sauerkraut night came the Schitzkrieg.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NomenousQuandary: No! This is how we get Hitler clones! Destroy it immediately!


"This Hitler clone is a mean little shiat. I want a refund!"
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I thought you weren't allowed to sell authentic Nazi shiat on like 99.9% of auctions/auction sites.

/dnrtfa


Surely it has been cleaned?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Why did I think of the Trump administration reading that headline...


Pattern recognition.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I thought you weren't allowed to sell authentic Nazi shiat on like 99.9% of auctions/auction sites.


Most of the stuff isn't worthy of an auction: armbands, lower-rank clothing, etc.  Some is probably banned, such as operational weapons, but if a you have provenance on it, that's probably fair game.  I'd imagine stuff like possessions of the victims is generally forbidden (as a matter of taste, not legality); most would (and should) probably go to a museum.  I used to go to a lot of country auctions, and there might be an old family Bible in the mix.  The rule was you NEVER auctioned a Bible, so they would auction a piece of junk, then throw in the Bible to the winner.  Yeah, everyone knew it was just a dodge, but no one ever broke that rule.

Fact is, if there's interest, you'll find the market (or the market will find you; folks often know who has what, and watch for obits from the family).  I'm sure there's a ReichBay or NipBay on the Dark Web.

Someone bidding on Hitler's toilet doesn't bother me that much.  We're all familiar with racists in our area.  The ones that I worry about have the secret room in the house that is a damn shrine, with a mannequin or 2 in complete and 100% accurate uniform, and usually has some working weapons among the items.  Its like those folks were just biding time before they could once again parade that shiat around town.

CSB:  The father of my best friend when I was a kid brought home a Japanese Arisaka rifle (not sure if Type 37 or 99) from the Pacific theater.  Perfectly legal to own and sell it, as long as the soldier declared it when coming home.  Sucker was damn heavy to this 9-year-old.  Don't think I ever heard his father talk about the war; he looked like a bespeckled, 40-something life insurance salesman who ran a collectible stamps business on the side.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Some late WWII vet, having grabbed a random toilet from an office in Berlin, is laughing his ass off in the afterlife. I kind of question the provenance of that toilet. Does it have Hitler's name written on it, and if it does, why?

At any rate, I feel like all articles related to Hitler should just be destroyed if they are not significant enough for a museum display. The whole idea of collectors fetishizing an evil man like Hitler isn't just creepy, it's dangerous.

No good can come from a market that buys and sells things like the toilets of tyrants.


The Toilets of Tyrants is my GG Allin and The Murder Junkies cover band.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Why did I think of the Trump administration reading that headline...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Is it going to be installed at Mar-a-lago?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Why did I think of the Trump administration reading that headline...

[Fark user image image 420x300]


That's a hypocritical accusation.
 
quintas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 Article claims it was taken from the Eagle's Nest, not the Berghof.    If from the Eagle's Nest, its unlikely he ever used it.  He only visited a handful of times, very briefly.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
US Military Policeman Ragnvald Borch was told by his superiors at the retreat at the time to "get what you want" as they took over the home.
Borch grabbed a World War I armored vest on display, two oil paintings - and the toilet, the site said.

Ah, the greatest generation.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those damn Australians have a lot to answer for!
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$15,001 !!!

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Not a Nazi, just a huge Nazi history buff


//and a Nazi


///Kyle is in the bathroom.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I Shiat in Hitler's Toilet" is the long-awaited sequel to "I Sleep in Hitler's Room."

https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Hitlers-​R​oom-American-Germany/dp/9652298719
 
