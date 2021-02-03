 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Irish Gardai bust some moves, 'step it up' after being challenged to virtual dance-off by Swiss police during lockdown   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Amusing, Police, Twitter, The Sun, The Times, Garda Sochna, Newspaper, Swiss police, News of the World  
592 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 7:38 PM



phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cotton-eyed joe?


/Ireland (countryside) always looks beautiful
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norwegian Army is still my favorite.

Harlem Shake (Original Army Edition)
Youtube 4hpEnLtqUDg
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping the "beat" quite differently from their American fellow officers
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better yet, the Swiss Guard....


Vatican Swiss Guard - Hell March
Youtube W2AEDxn0Ngw
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the Brits precision drill teams.

Military Camp Drill - Monty Python
Youtube 7-2jLLMdEBw
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They even got the damn Equestrian unit involved !  That was awesome ( I would suspect they have more than 2 fecking horses though ) .

Thanks for the share subby, it made me long  for where I hope to retire ( west coast of Eire ) .
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was bad in a very good way.

/originally applies to TFA
//can apply to any post above
///gigglin like an anime schoolgirl
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew there'd be at least one stepdancer. Shame she didn't get to show off a bit more.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Les Miserables ROK Air Force Parody Les Militaribles / 공군 레미제라블 '레밀리터리블'
Youtube lZunEARBb6I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZu​nEA​RBb6I
 
gbv23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
South Park: It's On
Youtube zUTjhPfqcAI
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russians have everyone beat.   If the Nazis had challenged them to a dance-off, they would have lost even worse.

Soviet Army dancing to Hard Bass
Youtube A1PAO3jgmXY
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
