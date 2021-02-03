 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   If you're going to burn down someone's house to avenge being ripped off in a drug deal, make sure you have the right house   (kdvr.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Murder, Crimes, Crime, district attorney, drug deal, Kevin Bui, Denver Police Department, first degree murder  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 3:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The inevitable consequence of naming your 'hood after a salad dressing.

/Represent, Green Valley Ranchers!
//Always starting street fights with the Poppyseed Vinaigrettes.
///Hail, Raspberry Caesar!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put Frank Pembleton on the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In their defense, the houses in that neighborhood are hard to tell apart.
I wouldn't be averse to holding the developer and architects accountable.

\
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

T Baggins: In their defense, the houses in that neighborhood are hard to tell apart.
I wouldn't be averse to holding the developer and architects accountable.

\[Fark user image image 650x365]


No, silly, this is obviously the fault of the HOA!!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.