(Twitter)   Fox News was so busy washing its hair tonight that it didn't have time to air the ceremony in honor of police Officer Sicknick   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They prefer officers that don't die on the job. Like they prefer to howl about a woman shot trying to break into The House, as opposed to the protestor trampled to death with her own Gadsden flag, crushed by her own people.

Right down the memory hole. Oops. Man, they gotta get a cover on that thing. Maybe some of those orange DANGER cones too.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have too many people who have been silenced to feature with extensive one-on-one interviews on their top rated cable programs.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the FOX News crowd he died a race traitor. They only back the blue when the blue is oppressing and killing Black people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump sees him as another sucker and loser.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I checked in on Fox, and they were doing a story on crime in N.Y., and how the liberal media aren't covering it because they're against law and order. While ignoring the highest profile cop in the past month or so lying in state in the Capitol rotunda, yards from where he was beaten to death by the Republican Party.

// He was actually lying in ashes, it appeared.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I checked in on Fox, and they were doing a story on crime in N.Y., and how the liberal media aren't covering it because they're against law and order. While ignoring the highest profile cop in the past month or so lying in state in the Capitol rotunda, yards from where he was beaten to death by the Republican Party.

// He was actually lying in ashes, it appeared.


While the officer's remains were being carried into the building, I switched over real quick - they were talking about how snarky Jen Psaki is, and how she was making fun of Space Force.  Truly cutting-edge reporting
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fox News owns much responsibility for everything that happened that day.  Why would they want to bring up the guilt for themselves and their viewers, who also own much responsibility for everything that happened that day?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/oblig. 'did nazi that coming' pun

No coffee yet, feeling lazy.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There were other places you could watch it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could they just shut down places like Fox News and such since they are clearly anti-American propaganda outlets setup to incite insurrections?
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Such is to be expected from ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I suspect that Newsmax and OANN didn't cover this either.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iToad: I suspect that Newsmax and OANN didn't cover this either.


Did you see the Pillow break down?

https://twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/st​a​tus/1356719881564086272
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When it comes to people who interfere with their insurrection it doesn't matter what clothes they wear.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: iToad: I suspect that Newsmax and OANN didn't cover this either.

Did you see the Pillow break down?

https://twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/sta​tus/1356719881564086272


I saw that on Kimmel. No words can describe.
 
wademh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have you heard why Trump wants to testify at his impeachment trial? It will probably be his last chance to lie in the Capitol.
 
