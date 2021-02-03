 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Gasoline to become as valuable as its companies' executives (finance.yahoo.com)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just walk away
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't drop the price for farmers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: Just walk away


So, wait, is it Smegma Crazies to the left, and Gay Boy Berserkers to the right, or the other way 'round?   I always get that mixed up.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good. Now i just wish my government or 3rd parties would start to even think about some sort of EV infrastructure in this country.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There are a lot of "may" and speculation in that article. Good ol' journalism at it again.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 628x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Wait, I see, I see, could it be? Yes. I see flying cars in the future. Yes. Flying cars."
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last week my wife commented that she hadn't put gas in our car since June.  I did - once.  Odd that demand is down 14%, but prices haven't changed.

/next car will be an EV
//probably not a Tesla
///one with real controls and not just a screen
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: steklo: [Fark user image image 628x423]

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a wonderful day!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, but electric cars aren't perfect substitutes for gasoline cars and are therefore stupid!
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who wonders what the impact will be on our electrical generating/distribution infrastructure if hordes of people suddenly switch from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to EVs?

Not hating on EVs and not being cynical, I'm truly curious.
 
jumac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
until the time that ec cars can be recharged in bout the same time frame as gas powered cars, gas powered cars are not going anywhere.  at lest hybrid gas/ec cars anyways.  Full 100% gas sure.  but not the hybrids

As ec are now in the city where you might be just driving to work and can charge it while at work or just running to the store as they currently are great.

But you get out of the city into the country and when you gota drive 50 miles to the nearest town/city with all the doctors and big stores, or are someone who job requires you to be driving form location to location all day and might put 300+ miles in one day, or people who want to take a road trip and ec car as they are now are worthless.

To get to the point where we can go 100% full ec with no gas powered at all. they need to get ec to the point where

1. they can be plugged in and charge with in say 20 -30 mins

or

2.  the batteries can be swapped out for fresh ones inside the same time frame.


until one of those 2 things happen gas powered in one way or another is not going anywhere.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Right then, you Engineers
All your baddest fears
Combustion engines are quite dead
Did you hear wot I said?

I like 'lectric motors (4x)

Electric motors have no fears!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Good. Now i just wish my government or 3rd parties would start to even think about some sort of EV infrastructure in this country.


You misspelled public transportation.

LRVs and busses for every city over 100,000

Inter-city rail between every city 100K to 500K

High speed rail between everything over 500K

Electric vehicle grants to car rental agencies, and nationwide no-fault insurance for rental cars.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Good. Now i just wish my government or 3rd parties would start to even think about some sort of EV infrastructure in this country.


That'll work real well in Montana and the Dakotas.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Then why did gas jump 38 cents/gal in the last few days?

/yes, im well aware of the commodities market & futures trading, please don't mansplain it to me. This was a comment in jest.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

elaw: Am I the only one who wonders what the impact will be on our electrical generating/distribution infrastructure if hordes of people suddenly switch from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to EVs?

Not hating on EVs and not being cynical, I'm truly curious.


/
Right?
//
It be funny if coal ended having to be helped back to being big. TRUMP should have real sold coal as the only way to end gas engine cars.
///
How is coal cleaner than gas?
////
Or is this a long game to get support for a three Mile Island in every city?
 
