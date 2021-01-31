 Skip to content
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact it was so cold on the island that it broke a 71 year record with a recorded temperature of 69 degrees fahrenheit

Oh fark you.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see this, Larry?  This is what happens, Larry, when you put a Marine base in Guam!

/ I would have finished the joke but the whole island just capsized
// yes I'm serious
/// yes, send rum and bikinis immediately
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: In fact it was so cold on the island that it broke a 71 year record with a recorded temperature of 69 degrees fahrenheit

Oh fark you.


I second the motion and I'm in SWFL "suffering" through a current temp of 48 degrees and looking at 39 on Thursday.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fahrenheit? Oh, you silly Americans! What ARE we going to do with you?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Fahrenheit? Oh, you silly Americans! What ARE we going to do with you?


In MY home, the F stands for "freedom" degrees, and the C stands for "communist" degrees. We are ecksepshunal,

I regret not visiting Guam when I was in Hong Kong. It's like a 4 hour flight. Should have made time for that,
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
69 degrees fahrenheit

That's a heat wave in Canada.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Fahrenheit? Oh, you silly Americans! What ARE we going to do with you?


You'll probably continue to be surprised when asked to ship frozen maple syrup at 28 degrees.  Some people figure it out after a few foul ups, but some people don't.

Does the idea that gravity is different on the moon also make your head hurt?

/ yes, imperial units are pointless and should be abolished, but a simple conversion factor just isn't that hard
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Fahrenheit? Oh, you silly Americans! What ARE we going to do with you?


Americans wouldn't touch Celsius temperatures with a 3.048 metre pole.
 
ansius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From Guam?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
