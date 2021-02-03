 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The UK's vaccine strategy was guided by a shiatty Matt Damon film   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Vaccine, Dustin Hoffman, Vaccination, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Matt Damon, effectiveness of the national vaccine programme, health secretary Matt Hancock's obsession, Steven Soderbergh  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice try, but you're not getting me to watch The Great Wall again.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geronimo: An American Legend?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fight Club?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gangs of New York?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team America?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Martian?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Damon!
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Nice try, but you're not getting me to watch The Great Wall again.


I'm certain this was the worst one.

Most of the hire-recognizable-white-actors-for-Chi​nese-market movies have been stinkers from the ones I have seen.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same exact strategy Biden put forth during the debates
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: felching pen: Nice try, but you're not getting me to watch The Great Wall again.

I'm certain this was the worst one.

Most of the hire-recognizable-white-actors-for-Chi​nese-market movies have been stinkers from the ones I have seen.


Whaaaaaa?  You didn't like the Oscar-worthy 'The Meg?'
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So their strategy is to get vaccinated by going down on Minnie Driver?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogma?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contagion is an amazing film, dumbmitter. They had an expert in communicable diseases as an advisor, and in an interview she said the main thing they got wrong in the movie was they didn't expect that the President would deliberately make things worse.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

smunns: Same exact strategy Biden put forth during the debates


Kamala: "My boy's wicked smaht!"
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You walk into an NHS office, there is a man seated at a desk and behind him are two doors. He looks at you and in a calm even voice says, "how do you like them apples." If you answer correctly you go through the left door and get the shot if you answer incorrectly you go through the right door and get a coupon for the local fry shop
 
beakerxf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think I'd trust the movie Contagion for policy over anything Boris Johnson thinks up.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Their vaccine strategy seems to be doing pretty good. I wouldn't knock it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beakerxf: I think I'd trust the movie Contagion for policy over anything Boris Johnson thinks up.


Isn't it mostly accurate?

/
On a side note I don't know why Trump never gave a Deep Impact speech? Seriously!
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For some reason I had it in my head that Matt Wahlberg was the lead in that movie.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Contagion is an amazing film, dumbmitter. They had an expert in communicable diseases as an advisor, and in an interview she said the main thing they got wrong in the movie was they didn't expect that the President would deliberately make things worse.


Contagion has a scene that should appeal to 60%-67% of Farkers. I can't believe the submitter would forget that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: For some reason I had it in my head that Matt Wahlberg was the lead in that movie.


Eh, 6 of one.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What is it with these idiots and deriving ''inspiration'' for stupid solutions to problems affecting millions of people.... FROM farkING TV???
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Their vaccine strategy seems to be doing pretty good. I wouldn't knock it.


Exactly, people on fark don't seem to realize how much better the UK and US are doing at vaccinating than the supposed civilized countries are (Canada and EU countries)
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Personally, I would like to see the "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" vaccine strategy. Actually, I'd like to see that strategy for a lot of things but I digress.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least they got a-list actors
 
Zenith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: BafflerMeal: Their vaccine strategy seems to be doing pretty good. I wouldn't knock it.

Exactly, people on fark don't seem to realize how much better the UK and US are doing at vaccinating than the supposed civilized countries are (Canada and EU countries)


the civilised UK is doing pretty well at the highest death rate as well.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: For some reason I had it in my head that Matt Wahlberg was the lead in that movie.


im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whereas Trump's response was more It Comes At Night.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Salmon: felching pen: Nice try, but you're not getting me to watch The Great Wall again.

I'm certain this was the worst one.

Most of the hire-recognizable-white-actors-for-Chi​nese-market movies have been stinkers from the ones I have seen.

Whaaaaaa?  You didn't like the Oscar-worthy 'The Meg?'


Look, I can buy the giant prehistoric shark.

I can buy that it happened near China, even though the novel (which I read when it was first published) had nothing to do with China.

I can willingly suspend a whole lot of disbelief.

But you know what I find impossible to believe?

That this man:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Just spent the last 5 years drowning his troubles in beer.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: BafflerMeal: Their vaccine strategy seems to be doing pretty good. I wouldn't knock it.

Exactly, people on fark don't seem to realize how much better the UK and US are doing at vaccinating than the supposed civilized countries are (Canada and EU countries)


Why yes, this short-term vaccine situation definitely proves whatever political point you are vaguely alluding to
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MoparPower
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Tyrone Slothrop: Contagion is an amazing film, dumbmitter. They had an expert in communicable diseases as an advisor, and in an interview she said the main thing they got wrong in the movie was they didn't expect that the President would deliberately make things worse.

Contagion has a scene that should appeal to 60%-67% of Farkers. I can't believe the submitter would forget that.


I don't remember a fat dude in his moms basement.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, you're having a tin bath, Saving Private Ryan isn't that bad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The Martian?


The Martian isn't a shiatty film.   It's not as good as the book, which is mostly pure engineer porn, but they translated it about as well as you could expect.

Maybe the biggest flaw in the film is that Acidalia Planitia is a very flat plain and doesn't look like this:

media.architecturaldigest.comView Full Size



The biggest flaw in the book is that Watney decides that building a replacement antenna is too hard, when in fact it's pretty easy.   The dish in the book was 6 feet in diameter IIRC.   This is a 12 foot stressed parabolic dish built by a ham radio operator back in the very early 1970's to listen to the Apollo missions:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It could be assembled in about 45 minutes by one person, and fit in the trunk of his car disassembled.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Matt Damon in Team America
Youtube gnPWJOJYVKc
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Eightballjacket: BafflerMeal: Their vaccine strategy seems to be doing pretty good. I wouldn't knock it.

Exactly, people on fark don't seem to realize how much better the UK and US are doing at vaccinating than the supposed civilized countries are (Canada and EU countries)

Why yes, this short-term vaccine situation definitely proves whatever political point you are vaguely alluding to


The only point I am trying to make is the world isn't as black and white as many think it is.  You know, the dreaded "nuance" term.   People on this site have posted that the US is doing worse than most countries with this vaccine (read the stories when the topic is when a hospital received a warm batch of vaccine)  when the facts point to the opposite.  Kind of like how people overestimate how bad crime is or overestimate the danger of Islamic terrorism to the average American.
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What is it with these idiots and deriving ''inspiration'' for stupid solutions to problems affecting millions of people.... FROM farkING TV???


Sadly, we Americans would have been MUCH better off if Trump had taken his inspiration from Contagion...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So Matt Hancock was determined to avoid the vaccine shortfall shown in the movie and that guided his decisions?

How is that working out?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm reminded of Lincoln's comment when warned about Grant's drinking. Find out what whiskey he drinks and send all of my generals a case. Maybe more ministers should watch the movie?
 
elchupacabra [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Contagion has a scene that should appeal to 60%-67% of Farkers. I can't believe the submitter would forget that.


Gwennyth Paltrow (don't even care to spellcheck her name) dies suffering, like the people she suckers with her scams?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PunGent: Smoking GNU: What is it with these idiots and deriving ''inspiration'' for stupid solutions to problems affecting millions of people.... FROM farkING TV???

Sadly, we Americans would have been MUCH better off if Trump had taken his inspiration from Contagion...


His parents should have taken inspiration from the start of 300, IYKWIM.

/yes i know, time travel would be required for this
 
