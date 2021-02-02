 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Oh, look -- it's Chapter 1,749,355 of "Thanks for Nothing, Facebook"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, Subby, this is Chapter 1,749,355 of "Why Facebook Must Be Destroyed"
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I dropped out years ago even knowing I was a product for years before.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I knew it was something to avoid when it was suddenly being arbitrarily forced as the Hawt New Thang™ in the late 2000s. I didn't know quite how deep the rot truly ran but I know forced neocon shiate when I see it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd love it if we could pass a law allowing people to see the shadow profile that FB keeps on them even if they aren't members. It would be nice to have the option of barring them from collecting personal data (email, address, contacts, phone number, etc) on non-members who do not actively visit their site, and giving everyone the option of telling them to flush every little bit of such data that FB has ever collected. The same goes for every shiatbag advertiser that insists on shadowing you around the web. Or maybe I should simply retire to Europe...

/brother, can you spare a Swiss alpine chalet?
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's still good to remind the chattel that these new vaccines are completely experimental, and everyone who takes one is exposing themselves to possible long-term consequences. Mb some of them will blink.
 
0z79
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gotta get them ducats.
 
navygent55
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next Up, Facebook Fact Checkers Organize Holocaust Denial Party.  :-(
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's deplatform Mastodon!
 
