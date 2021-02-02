 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   That bike guy who harassed people who were putting up posters what feels like a hundred years ago got 3 years probation   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Supervision fees are a biatch
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One victim said she had been nervous about going out to post the flyers with her sister and their friend but that she was looking forward to "a day of poetical action."

In better times, this would've been a euphemism for getting laid. These poor kids . . .
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll learn him!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't be hard to camp him and film him breaking it
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't he a former cop? Wasn't he a then-current cop when this happened?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm just so very sorry. I never meant to harm anyone. I'm so filled with deep, deep remorse," he said.

lyingcat.jpg

If you never meant to harm anyone you wouldn't have attacked anyone.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think he needed prison time but a years worth of weekend jail along with his 3 years of probation would of been much better.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Isn't he a former cop? Wasn't he a then-current cop when this happened?


NO! And HELL NO! This was the first lie told about the incident and an innocent cop almost got his career destroyed.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.


Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?


Having a III behind your name does not mean shiat when it comes to money....seriously.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For affluent white male, three years probation is actually pretty harsh.

Lucky for him he only terrorized some young girls hanging up posters instead of being a black kid caught with a fleck of the marijuanas on his shoulder sleeve.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He wants to have his Nazi Reich, he wants to have his Reich,
He wants to have his Nazi Reich, he wants to have it where he likes!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.


You mean after the batteries go dead on the permanent electroshock anal probe.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why they felt free to storm the Capitol and beat a cop to death while trying to lynch Mike Pence and as many Democratic Congress people as they could find.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: King Something: Isn't he a former cop? Wasn't he a then-current cop when this happened?

NO! And HELL NO! This was the first lie told about the incident and an innocent cop almost got his career destroyed.


It wasn't a lie. It was a mistake because rich old white guys tend to look the same. Sort of like cops tend to arrest or kill any black man in the area of a crime because they "match the description."

Anyhow, your buddy was a retired white shirt, so seems unlikely there was any real risk to his career.
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.


Or if not, put the community service to good work where he might actually learn something.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: bucket_pup: King Something: Isn't he a former cop? Wasn't he a then-current cop when this happened?

NO! And HELL NO! This was the first lie told about the incident and an innocent cop almost got his career destroyed.

It wasn't a lie. It was a mistake because rich old white guys tend to look the same. Sort of like cops tend to arrest or kill any black man in the area of a crime because they "match the description."

Anyhow, your buddy was a retired white shirt, so seems unlikely there was any real risk to his career.


Buddy? WTF? I don't know any cops or retired cops. Grow up.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.


That's very imaginative... I hope.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wademh: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Or if not, put the community service to good work where he might actually learn something.


Oh for sure. Pointed community service is a given after a lengthy jail sentence as well.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Ragin' Asian: Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?

Having a III behind your name does not mean shiat when it comes to money....seriously.


You didn't go to Catholic school where kids came from families who provided endowments, boostered the football team, and whose sons raped you on the regular.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some of these comments are the stupidest I think I have ever read on Fark in my life and I have been here a long time.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: bucket_pup: Ragin' Asian: Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?

Having a III behind your name does not mean shiat when it comes to money....seriously.

You didn't go to Catholic school where kids came from families who provided endowments, boostered the football team, and whose sons raped you on the regular.


Yes I did, yes they did, but it was the priests I was more worried about......
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Buddy? WTF? I don't know any cops or retired cops. Grow up.


Guarantee I'm a farkload older than you.

So why are you white knighting an Officer who is more than capable of taking care of himself and accusing the victims of hate crime of lying? Natural assumption is you're "connected" somehow.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.

You mean after the batteries go dead on the permanent electroshock anal probe.


No, the anal probe would be solar-powered so it never goes out, just to really stick it to him.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.

You mean after the batteries go dead on the permanent electroshock anal probe.


Dammit, now I can't decide between good batteries or bad ones.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Try to focus here - this guy was not a cop and never was. This was a lie. Lies need to be stopped cold. I am 59 years old. The victims did not lie - I never said that. To try to continue a lie is wrong and needs to be stopped no matter where it starts from (again).
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He looks like a cop.  I bet he's a cop.  Let's pee in his eye sockets just in case.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: He looks like a cop.  I bet he's a cop.  Let's pee in his eye sockets just in case.


He could be a witch! Do we have a duck nearby? Oh, a scale too!
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: bucket_pup: Ragin' Asian: Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?

Having a III behind your name does not mean shiat when it comes to money....seriously.

You didn't go to Catholic school where kids came from families who provided endowments, boostered the football team, and whose sons raped you on the regular.


This got personal real quick. You okay?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.

That's very imaginative... I hope.


Also! He should be emasculated, and his dick should be taxidermied so that his victims can sodomize him with it, while ridiculing the size of it, also while urinating on his eyeballs, which he cannot shield, because his eyelids have been surgically removed!
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: CaptainFatass: TwowheelinTim: I'm not convinced that it shouldn't be actual jail time. A slap on the wrist doesn't go far to curtailing this kind of behavior, it only seems to embolden these doucehbags.

Jail time isn't enough for him. He should have his eyelids surgically removed so that his victims can piss, on a daily basis, directly on his eyeballs while he is unable to blink.

That's very imaginative... I hope.

Also! He should be emasculated, and his dick should be taxidermied so that his victims can sodomize him with it, while ridiculing the size of it, also while urinating on his eyeballs, which he cannot shield, because his eyelids have been surgically removed!


Satire? Refuge in audacity?
...live from New York, it's Saturday Night?!

I'd have known 4 years ago. Now? Hold me.

/not like that
//maybe like that
///slashies comf-not like this!!!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Ragin' Asian: bucket_pup: Ragin' Asian: Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?

Having a III behind your name does not mean shiat when it comes to money....seriously.

You didn't go to Catholic school where kids came from families who provided endowments, boostered the football team, and whose sons raped you on the regular.

Yes I did, yes they did, but it was the priests I was more worried about......


No. The priests just watched. They liked seeing the brown kid get raped. The bigger crime is there's a statute of limitations on this.
 
bud jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: bucket_pup: Buddy? WTF? I don't know any cops or retired cops. Grow up.

Guarantee I'm a farkload older than you.

So why are you white knighting an Officer who is more than capable of taking care of himself and accusing the victims of hate crime of lying? Natural assumption is you're "connected" somehow.


rtfa.  when this happened, 2 different people were mistakenly identified as the perpetrator (including the leo type) before they finally got the moron who got probation.  pointing out facts is not exactly white knighting.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vorral: Ragin' Asian: bucket_pup: Ragin' Asian: Three generations of Anthony Brennan. How many cousin sisters does he have in an attempt to ensure conspiring wives don't get their hands on the family money?

Having a III behind your name does not mean shiat when it comes to money....seriously.

You didn't go to Catholic school where kids came from families who provided endowments, boostered the football team, and whose sons raped you on the regular.

This got personal real quick. You okay?


Oh, I'm fine now. I genuinely appreciate your asking. I'm 40 years old and have had lots of therapy. One of the things that kind of got me by is that some of these assailants cruised me at gay bars after they'd come out. They didn't recognize me because I became a handsome devil and I could cold shoulder them.
 
