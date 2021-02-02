 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   The ambulance driver from Madden on the Sega Genesis has been found   (10tv.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More like the WHAM-bulance.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean if you're going to get run over by something, make an ambulance, right?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Golf clap, subby. Madden has been all downhill since then.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hahahahaaa

Thanks for the Sega Genesis flashback, subby. Now I'm going to have to play some Golden Ave too.

John Madden Football '92 Ambulance Montage
Youtube _138p6uzhUk
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always wondered who was the person that decided to have the ambulance come in and plow through everybody on the field. I wonder if a programmer put it in as a joke, and a boss saw it and said "This is fine"
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Hahahahaaa

Thanks for the Sega Genesis flashback, subby. Now I'm going to have to play some Golden Ave too.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_138p6uz​hUk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


But, wouldn't it be more fun to play Golden Axe?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Parthenogenetic: Hahahahaaa

Thanks for the Sega Genesis flashback, subby. Now I'm going to have to play some Golden Ave too.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_138p6uz​hUk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

But, wouldn't it be more fun to play Golden Axe?


Nah. Also, I recommend Altered Beadt.

And, of course, Sanec

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Hahahahaaa

Thanks for the Sega Genesis flashback, subby. Now I'm going to have to play some Golden Ave too.

[YouTube video: John Madden Football '92 Ambulance Montage]


Damn. I miss when games were fun and had random shiate like this.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks for the flashback. Well done, subby.

/ though for some reason, now I wanna play Mutant League Football
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
[SaltyBet] Ryu vs Amber Lamps
Youtube KMPJkLZ1D_Q
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tecmo Bowl presented more of a comical murder mostly because it was in 8-bit.
 
