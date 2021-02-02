 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Truck does dunking donuts   (wtnh.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Stamford, Connecticut, Stamford Fire Dept, Stamford Captain Richard Conklin, SA reports, female passenger, fire department divers, Cummings Park, Monday's significant snowstorm  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The female passenger was able to extract herself safely and was pulled to safety by fire crews."

Ooh, somebody is gonna be sleeping on the couch tonight. I'd bet that conversation immediately after involved more than a few "I Told You This Was A Bad Idea"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The rescue crew were quite disappointed in not finding any doughnuts
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello insurance company?  Yesterday during a snowstorm......
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid hurts!
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh...it was only a Chevy.  No big loss!


/pokes the hornets nest, then RUNS!
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spun around and found out...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: "The female passenger was able to extract herself safely and was pulled to safety by fire crews."

Ooh, somebody is gonna be sleeping on the couch tonight. I'd bet that conversation immediately after involved more than a few "I Told You This Was A Bad Idea"


It's probably gonna be the woman since the article said she was driving and the passenger was a male.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.