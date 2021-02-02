 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Nazi enthusiast sued for shooting woman in back with AR-15 after she tore down his swastika flag. Correction: One of his swastika flags   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Nazi Germany, Alexander Feaster, Adolf Hitler, Feaster's residence, Kyndal McVey, Nazi Party, Feaster's home, District Court petition  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're allowed to kill folks for stealing a swastika? Wtf?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't take Cabin Boy's flag.

(go ahead, but wear a ballistic vest)
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember this case. The guy put up Nazi flags around his house specifically intending on shooting someone who tried to take one down on his property. There was a party across the street and a woman decided to go over there completely unaware it was a trap. 

Also, the asshole gunman is a prime example of "mAsTer RaCe" DNA.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this not attempted murder?

also.  has portrayed himself as a "patriotic citizen" and "loyal American" whose political beliefs had subjected him to threats,

Yeah, honey buns, loyal Americans don't fly Nazi Flags.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MAGA
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We got us a new... whoa.... what is that?
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uncle Feaster.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He really has it good in the US in 2021.

There is no Nazi flag for crazy.

If he were in Germany in the late 30s or the 40s, the real Nazis didn't put up with lawless acts, even by "enthusiasts."   There was no Nazi flag for crazy or chaos makers.  He'd probably be off to a concentration camp himself for illegal firearm, firearm use.  That's if the officials believed him to be enough bother.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it this guy again or just an update?  I remember another Farker saying, "His mustache looks like he sneezed hair and forgot to wipe it off."

F*ck this guy, he sucks.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should be cracking down hard on those who have such flags flying on their property

The full force of the government should be used on racial separatists
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We got us a new... whoa.... what is that?
Chernobyly head cold.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, he flys a flag we declared war up in, and shoots Americans.
He is in civilian clothes.

Try him as a war criminal.
String him up.

Let that be a lesson.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nazi enthusiast.."
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confederates, too. Heritage, my ass.

Tiptoeing around their feefees got us this mess.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Feaster, free on $75,000 bail, is scheduled for a March 5 preliminary hearing in the shooting case. He claims to have "acted in self-defense" when firing upon the fleeing flag thief, adding that he was in fear of "imminent danger of death or great bodily harm."

meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You aren't, actually.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lock him away for a very long time, make sure he can't hang out with other like-minded people in prison. But... probably best for your health not to steal flags from fanatics. They tend to be unhinged. Still doesn't excuse what he did.
 
zez
‘’ now  

I guess he's pissed his Hitler mustache Isn't black.
 
