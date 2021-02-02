 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Michigan man booby-trapped his house to kill cops investigating stolen credit card used to purchase a whopping $1500 of stuff. It didn't work, and now his charge has been upgraded to attempted murder   (apnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Associated Press, Roger Broadstone, Michigan, Law enforcement terminology, United States, Bowl Championship Series, northeastern Michigan man, State police  
•       •       •

722 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 10:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol, poor judgement.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, so you might just spend the rest of your life in prison...for stealing $1500 worth of stuff then trying to kill cops.

For $1500.

Stupid doesn't even cover this.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish the article had details on how exactly this genius booby trapped his house and how the cops got around said booby trap.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar boobies tag.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really makes me wonder if there's more than $1500 on the line
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: I wish the article had details on how exactly this genius booby trapped his house and how the cops got around said booby trap.


Probably a cop had a bucket of water dumped on him when entering the home. Guy is lucky they didn't kill him.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: I wish the article had details on how exactly this genius booby trapped his house and how the cops got around said booby trap.


with boobies.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East of Tampa on the highway to Orlando there used to be a strip club called The Booby Trap.

12 year old bughunter used to think the name was hilarious.

14 year old bughunter found the name fascinating.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: browneye: I wish the article had details on how exactly this genius booby trapped his house and how the cops got around said booby trap.

with boobies.


Send the boobies in first?
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of that Jim Jeffries bit where he said Americans had the highest levels of confidence of any country but never the intelligence to match
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Wow, so you might just spend the rest of your life in prison...for stealing $1500 worth of stuff then trying to kill cops.

For $1500.

Stupid doesn't even cover this.


at age 67 that may be his intent, depending on his life circumstances. three hots, a cot, medical, dental. plus all the friends a fella could want.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Michigan doesn't have a stand your ground law.

/They were coming right for me!
//s
///3 for the sheets to the wind I'm tonight.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: East of Tampa on the highway to Orlando there used to be a strip club called The Booby Trap.

12 year old bughunter used to think the name was hilarious.

14 year old bughunter found the name fascinating.


CSB: There's a strip club in 7 Days to Die that has the same name (although I think it's spelled Boobie) and it's where you find the highest concentration of stripper zombies. I vaguely remember a few other games using similar names for in-game strip clubs.

tmyk.jpg
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So your credit history follows you for 7-11 years, and this dude decided to get a life sentence or perhaps the death penalty for $1500.  Does he have a newsletter?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow home alone 4 really has a crappy storyline.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he used the $1500 to buy stuff to booby trap his house so that the cops wouldn't find out about the $1500 he stole.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The good news is that the cops no longer care about the stolen credit cards.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it it some kind of a bust?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to question the concept of the criminal mastermind
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's a former Prison Guard, so at least he'll meet up with some old friends.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: East of Tampa on the highway to Orlando there used to be a strip club called The Booby Trap.

12 year old bughunter used to think the name was hilarious.

14 year old bughunter found the name fascinating.


51 year old bughunter has a $4500 tab there that he'd better pay up soon.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Convicted of a crime I didn't even commit. Hah! Attempted murder? Now honestly, what is that? Do they give a Nobel Prize for attempted chemistry? Do they?"
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.