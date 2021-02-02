 Skip to content
Atlanta's non-emergency 311 now handles calls for help with mental health, homelessness, and drug abuse
20
posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2021 at 12:05 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's a start
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  Roll it out nationally.  Most folks are too stupid to look up the non-emergency number anyway, and in some places finding the RIGHT non-emergency number is all but impossible.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Good?


Yes, good.

It means that now someone having a mental health crisis can call for help without fear that their call will be answered by a roided-up cop with a chip on his shoulder. People who need help and know they need help are less likely to try to get the help they need, if the mere act of trying to get that help is punishable by summary execution.

It also means that if someone calls to get help for someone else having a mental health crisis, they can make the call without worrying that they're signing the other person's death warrant by daring to help them. Far too often there's someone threatening to harm themselves, their relatives call 911, and the police show up and kill that person instead of helping them to not die.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like this. Here's hoping my city (L.A.) will be the next one to try it.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still love 311
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there was a national program coming out for this?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good start.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, so now the crazy homless drug addicts could call 311... except they sold their phone for drugs and there are no more pay phones...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Also, if you call 911 and get a roided-up, combative cop you can then call 311 to help you deal with them!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Robinfro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The initiative is not for medical or mental health emergencies, and residents should still call 911 for those issues.

So the dude wacked out on pcp and threatening people with a knife is still going to get shot.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never call 911 on a family member unless you absolutely feel threatened and you don't mind if they wind up dead!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a very good start. So was this:

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/0​2​/02/minneapolis-police-now-require-bod​y-cameras-to-keep-rolling-at-crime-sce​nes/

Any law enforcement action or on-scene representation of the MPD requires bodycams to be turned on.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It seems prudent that I mention this in such a thread: in Ramsey County, MN (Saint Paul, Roseville, Maplewood, White Bear Lake, etc.) if you're calling for something NOT needing emergency vehicles, like reporting the sound of gunshots, or that your garage was clearly broken into, you really should dial 291-1111 instead of 911.

Please pass it on/check your area for similar arrangements and pass that on. Sincerely, please do this.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also.... no IT Crowd new 999 number reference like right away?!
Fark, I am disappoint :(
 
Amoment
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looking at how the world is 311 might get overwhelmed.   It's about time we did something smart.
 
