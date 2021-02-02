 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Thanks to receiving 80 disaster loans from the U.S. government totaling $6,413,740, the Church of Scientology is now thriving during the pandemic. Who says crazy doesn't pay   (dailydot.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Church of Scientology, pandemic disaster loans, various businesses, educational program, Daily Dot investigation, Business, major Scientology, Citizens Commission  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 10:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
RICO
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thetans gotta theet ...

/ That's thucked up.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay-and-chase again.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy works for Rudy, so why not?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they spend their money? It definitely wasn't on that janky ass sign. I could've put that up for $20,000.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least scientology is honest about only being in it for the money
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: RICO


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size

Suave
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Where do they spend their money? It definitely wasn't on that janky ass sign. I could've put that up for $20,000.


Audit technology uses electricity to the cubed power of Bitcoin
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know why the government is giving religious organizations tax money.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six million? How much did evangelicals get?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wonder if there gonna go back at some point in audit all of this money that went to different places.  There was a guy on Twitter early on explaining to people how to register an LLC and then apply for money for their business that they couldn't start because of the pandemic. And apparently people got money
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: RICO


suave?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I don't understand separation of church and state.
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devo: Six million? How much did evangelicals get?


https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/08/03/898753550/r​eligious-groups-received-6-10-billion-​in-covid-19-relief-funds-hope-for-more​
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Where do they spend their money? It definitely wasn't on that janky ass sign. I could've put that up for $20,000.


They used it to purchase the entire downtown of Clearwater, FL.  Keep the bldgs empty, & the entire area deserted except for their HQ.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy can pay when it's well organized and utterly ruthless.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: I really wonder if there gonna go back at some point in audit all of this money that went to different places.  There was a guy on Twitter early on explaining to people how to register an LLC and then apply for money for their business that they couldn't start because of the pandemic. And apparently people got money


Audit?

(letmelaughharder.jpeg)

The thing I wrote earlier (pay and chase) is how a lot of federal spending happens, especially when there's political pressure to keep the money flowing. They pay first, and maybe chase the money later, if somebody happens to notice it's ill-gotten - and the bill authorizing this spending was a complete closed-door OMG JUST DO SOMETHING clusterfark negotiated by the two parties' bosses along with Steve Mnuchin.

Goodness gracious, it's like both sides ARE bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I guess I don't understand separation of church and state.


Because it never existed.

Republicans love to give taxpayers money to people who never paid a goddamn cent in taxes in their lives nor do they intend to, ever. You know, religious organisations and billionaires.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Ragin' Asian: Where do they spend their money? It definitely wasn't on that janky ass sign. I could've put that up for $20,000.

They used it to purchase the entire downtown of Clearwater, FL.  Keep the bldgs empty, & the entire area deserted except for their HQ.


Makes sense I've investigated Clearwater LLCs for money laundering.
 
tasteme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So they basically just admitted that they are a business.

Time for the IRS to change their tax-status and audit their books.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And yeah, let's keep pumping money out there with no oversight. It's like the government is in a strip club at 2 am with a pocketful of cash, three credit cards, and a snootfull of whiskey.
 
HempHead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I want to know why the government is giving religious organizations tax money.


Technically, non profit religious organizations provide services the government is unable or unwilling to provide.

An example would be Baylor University, a Baptist affiliated school,  training lawyers and dentists.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 450x296]


Course you can.  And frankly it's better that way.  You know what happens when various brands of crazy stop calling each other crazy and start embracing each other's crazy?

QAnon.  QAnon happens.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Loans sorta implies you gotta pay that money back.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Baby buggy baby bumpers bucked baphomet umbrellas... whatyagonnadoaboutit.jpg
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.