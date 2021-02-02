 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Looks like #wallstreetbets is entering the "finding out" portion of their little stock market experiment   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow are they stupid.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GME and AMC only look down when measured in worthless volatile fiat currency. They're actually doing just fine when measured in Dogecoin.
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It certainly doesn't help that the game got rigged agains them as soon as they started winning.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GME is worth about tree fiddy and is STILL trading at $100.  This isn't over yet.

/was it over when...   ah fark it
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But hey, the dudes who started the whole thing made out like bandits!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Quasar: It certainly doesn't help that the game got rigged agains them as soon as they started winning.


these are the people with the space guy shooting the other space guy meme, right?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So whoever sold at peak is rich AF, so I don't see the problem here. Anyone stupid enough to buy at the top of a bubble deserves what they get.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing I took the short position. Arseholes. Suck my giant brown cock.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm shocked it's turning out like this... like, super shocked.
 
StupidFly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are a lot riding this train still, and some legit arguments that the shorts remain.

I don't think the story is over on this one.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Wow are they stupid.


Depends on what they wanted. To stick it to the man, or make money.

I wanted money, so I took my 50USD gains and considered it free money.

Anyone who thought the bubble was permanent were naive. They might have considered it to have similar properties to Bitcoin. But it doesn't.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
hey Reddit, you might want to move that red arrow over to the left

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good thing I invested in Funcoland.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The worst-hit posters got a kind of consolation prize in "upvotes," one of Reddit's many currencies, an ultimately meaningless number that Reddit's algorithms analyze when deciding which posts are most widely seen


Clearly they should switch to "Smart" and "Funny" votes.  These determine the true value of your posts.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, they beat the first level and think they've won the game...  But the final boss music hasn't even started yet, they're rage-quitting and breaking their joysticks.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone that sold on Friday did very well, unless they were moronic enough to buy earlier in the week. What the hell did they think was going to happen once the shorts came due? That was the only price support the stock had.

1 part short squeeze, 1 part pump and dump, straight up. It was that clear, I wish I had gotten in two weeks ago, but it was enough fun watching from the sidelines.
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: The worst-hit posters got a kind of consolation prize in "upvotes," one of Reddit's many currencies, an ultimately meaningless number that Reddit's algorithms analyze when deciding which posts are most widely seen


Clearly they should switch to "Smart" and "Funny" votes.  These determine the true value of your posts.


Downvoted.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Snapper Carr:

Bah begging for nothing
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Short interest is already officially down to 50 something percent and probably well below that. You had your fun pumping it up... Now it's no better than Sears stock. Get out.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty much supports the old saw that by the time you're aware of the trend, it's already passe
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: hey Reddit, you might want to move that red arrow over to the left

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x649]


err right

/need moar gin
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Quasar: It certainly doesn't help that the game got rigged agains them as soon as they started winning.


They were never going to win. It was a shortsqueeze. Stock goes way, way up, then tanks.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Quasar: It certainly doesn't help that the game got rigged agains them as soon as they started winning.


Not this nonsense again.

Fun fact:  when you buy stocks on margin, you can get margin calls and they do NOT have to wait until you are down.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: But hey, the dudes who started the whole thing made out like bandits!


Like a good pump and dump scheme or a pyramid scheme.

Seriously, has nobody ever watched Boiler Room?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it really the finding out phase when many of them said and knew this was going to happen?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was a total punk rock move, that's why the squares are so upset.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could be these people knew losing a few hundreds or thousands of bucks they can make up by actually working for a living would cost millionaire leeches billions.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: hey Reddit, you might want to move that red arrow over to the left

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x649]


Thanks for that. I remembered that there was an actual going concern that had a short squeeze years ago, but I couldn't remember which one it was.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is Jeff Bezos' paper by the way (second richest person on the planet). I've listened to financial media reporting on this, and they are transparently on the side of the hedge funds. Bezos is not going to be vetting every story but they know where he stands and who ultimately provides their paycheck.
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"diamond hands," the forum's lingo for not selling when a stock nose-dives.

Not selling when the market nose dives is smart because it always recovers.  Not selling when a single stock nose-dives is called 'going down with the ship'.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's too bad the financial advisor that started all this is rich enough that he's probably never going to work again, I'd like to give him at least some of my money to invest =)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: The worst-hit posters got a kind of consolation prize in "upvotes," one of Reddit's many currencies, an ultimately meaningless number that Reddit's algorithms analyze when deciding which posts are most widely seen


Clearly they should switch to "Smart" and "Funny" votes.  These determine the true value of your posts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Wow are they stupid.


How could anyone have possibly seen this coming...

I guess we'll never know, one of the universe's great unsolvable mysteries...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*wargamesWOPR.gif...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Short interest is already officially down to 50 something percent and probably well below that. You had your fun pumping it up... Now it's no better than Sears stock. Get out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
There's still 121% of the stock shorted.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I need to see how my stock in Kay Bee Toy Store is doing. Also, if they held my Sega Genesis pre order. I've wanted to play Altered Beasts at home.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Could be these people knew losing a few hundreds or thousands of bucks they can make up by actually working for a living would cost millionaire leeches billions.


LOL.  Who do you imagine "won" this game? The shorts who came in near the top made a fortune. Also the con-men who bought a bunch of worthless stock, then convinced a bunch of morons to buy it.

Both winning groups come from the millionaire class.  Exactly as predicted by anyone who actually understands basic investing.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Part of the reason Wall Street makes money is that they're not as financially illiterate as your common clay of the new West.
 
Watubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My understanding that this whole thing was a sacrifice to screw over hedge funds by using a whole bunch of people to make minor stock purchases.  Not, you know, putting in your entire life savings in the hope of getting a good return.
 
Tryfan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's still artificially high.

It's going to be back at its stable $20 before too long.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Quasar: It certainly doesn't help that the game got rigged agains them as soon as they started winning.


I mean, what happened was about the same thing that has happened with other short squeezes. It rocketed up, folks started cashing out. Institutional investors made a killing. Uninformed retail investors trying to make a quick buck lost big. The shorts got hosed.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The hedge fund still got short squeezed, had to be bailed out to cover its debts.

And now everyone is wondering why the SEC isn't doing anything about Robinhood selling its users shares without consent
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jvl: BuckTurgidson: Could be these people knew losing a few hundreds or thousands of bucks they can make up by actually working for a living would cost millionaire leeches billions.

LOL.  Who do you imagine "won" this game? The shorts who came in near the top made a fortune. Also the con-men who bought a bunch of worthless stock, then convinced a bunch of morons to buy it.

Both winning groups come from the millionaire class.  Exactly as predicted by anyone who actually understands basic investing.


Depends on what you consider "winning", don't it, coont.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Quasar: It certainly doesn't help that the game got rigged agains them as soon as they started winning.


You might say it put a stop to their game.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kkinnison: The hedge fund still got short squeezed, had to be bailed out to cover its debts.

And now everyone is wondering why the SEC isn't doing anything about Robinhood selling its users shares without consent


Robinhood self-immolated to protect the hedgies.

By restricting buys and allowing sells they by definition, manipulated the market. At the same time 700,000 shares were moved when it dropped to 120.

And IIRC The float was 130% at the start of all this. It is only down to 121% now.

(I'm an idiot who knows little about shorts)
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Depends on what you consider "winning", don't it, coont.


Hurting one hedge fund, which does not contain more than a tenth of any single millionaire's wealth, hurts no one.  Thousands of moron investors actually believed this crap, and weren't in it for teh lose. They got hurt.

But please person who doesn't understand job #1 of the Fark Filter, please explain your hand-wavey "I meant to do that" more.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pump and dump in disguise as sticking it to the man.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People who think gravity doesn't apply to them eventually discover they are very wrong.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rhino Jockey: So, they beat the first level and think they've won the game...  But the final boss music hasn't even started yet, they're rage-quitting and breaking their joysticks.


Hah, joke's on you!  This is actually Master Blaster and they threw a grenade on the boss and paused the game.  Wall Street doesn't realize it yet but they're already dead.  They'll find out as soon as the game is unpaused.
 
