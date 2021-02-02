 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   If you're speculating in new cryptocurrency, remember that Bitcoiin spelled with 3 i's isn't Bitcoin and that Steven Seagal isn't an expert in anything but doing aikido in straight-to-VHS movies   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
killdawabbitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between Bitcoiin and Bitcoin?
Well, one is the media for a massive pump and dump scheme heavily inflated by massive market manipulation, and the other has something to do with Steven Segal or something.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: Steven Seagal shows his aikido skills at Saratov Sambo tournament
Youtube USUbB-kg6P4


Yeah, expert.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus Saves is an idiot.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bizarre case involves C-list actor and martial artist Steven Seagal, who briefly served as a celebrity pitchman for B2G but is not charged with any crimes."

You'd think Seagal being the pitch man for something would itself be a giant red flag.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bizarre case involves C-list actor and martial artist Steven Seagal"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Steven Seagal Show #002
Youtube 1X9RvuSuU_Y
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are so greedy they throw their money at anyone promising to make them rich. There is nothing that differentiates this scam from any other.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody runs like Steven Segal!
Steven Seagal Running
Youtube nkskuSXqUD0
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More useless:

- Steven Seagal
- Aikido
- an Amish electrician
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killdawabbitt: What's the difference between Bitcoiin and Bitcoin?


One's an insane Jedi clone?
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/USUbB-kg​6P4]

Yeah, expert.


Came here to post exactly that. Fluffy McWheezecheeseburger has as about as much aikido going on in that as a fat, drunk freight train. Having taken Aikido (and not being a master), I probably would have just walked up and kicked him in his ponderous, gelatinous testicles... right about knee height.

What was this about Biatchkoin?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morans. Everyone knows you invest Game Stopper, MySpacce, and Napstter
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For me, it's Jesus Coin, the best crypto scheme.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "The bizarre case involves C-list actor and martial artist Steven Seagal"

Fark user imageView Full Size



These days that's not a burn, that's being charitable. The guy is like an F-lister maybe.

At his best he was maybe a B or a C.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Mock26: "The bizarre case involves C-list actor and martial artist Steven Seagal"

[Fark user image image 200x156]


These days that's not a burn, that's being charitable. The guy is like an F-lister maybe.

At his best he was maybe a B or a C.


Seagal is a D (vd) List celebrity.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: For me, it's Jesus Coin, the best crypto scheme.


It's the best coin out there.  The value can plummet down to zero, but three days later, it's rising again.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tis gu

Mock26: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/USUbB-kg​6P4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Yeah, expert.


Reminds me of some of his other fighting videos:

Mad TV - Steven Seagal - Kung Fu
Youtube bTi0A3BF0i4
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Nobody runs like Steven Segal!
[YouTube video: Steven Seagal Running]


theflyingguillotine.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Steven Seagal doesn't run.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Akido expert? Really? He always seemed so... agressive. I thought Akido was one of those "defensive" or reactive martial arts...?
 
basicstock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Steven Seagal and Van Damme
Youtube oOXI5c88HbM
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Never trust a man with a  proceeding hairline
 
sat1va
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also groper of 16 year-old co-stars in public, bragging to her about having girlfriends younger than her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zyerne: You'd think Seagal being the pitch man for something would itself be a giant red flag.


From the article:

"When dealing with the wild west that is cryptocurrency in 2018, a good general rule: Everything is a scam unless you can prove otherwise," a CNET article warned in 2018. "Excessive marketing is a red flag. But perhaps the biggest red flag of all? Hiring Steven Seagal to be your worldwide brand ambassador. But that's precisely what Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) has done."
 
