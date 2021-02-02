 Skip to content
Bezos is retiring from Amazon while he's still in his prime
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice one subby
Rock clapping.gif
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He wants to spend more time with his money.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I sure hope social security payments will allow him to enjoy his retirement
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh no what about his healthcare
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like his gamestop stonk gamble paid off and now he can retire.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cliffnote FTA:

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space. I wonder if Bezos will go on Joe Rogan's podcast, smoke blunts, and talk shiat as well.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His retirement party is out for delivery! Expected arrival by 9pm at your neighbor's doorstep in excessive packaging.
 
HempHead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.


And his mistresses.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully he dies from hookers and blow in a few months and all his money is given to charity or something.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is there an AmazonBasics guillotine?

/Asking for a friend
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, I'm out of job and playing with model rockets too!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prime Fresh to Andy Jazzy from Jeff
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x229] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, why not? The farker has more money than he could possibly spend in a lifetime.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x229]


Family Guy - Dive Into Gold Coins [HD]
Youtube viDL2W0HcJw
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The MOST important question:

...what does this do to my Washington Post subscription?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Cliffnote FTA:

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space. I wonder if Bezos will go on Joe Rogan's podcast, smoke blunts, and talk shiat as well.


Bezos is thinking about the future...

The one called Elysium where the wealthy people abandon the Earth which they stripped all the resources from, in order to create an offworld paradise of creature comforts that they hoard to themselves while continuing to work to lord over and laugh at their wage slaves.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space.


Believe it or not, Blue Origin is older than SpaceX. They just haven't proceeded at the insane breakneck pace as SpaceX, but they have some cool rockets too, and a much more traditional lunar lander design than the SpaceX Starship.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Got bored of the high-score game.  Taking time off to spend finding a new mistress.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.


His hoochie.  He wants to spend more time with his hoochie that totally isn't a spook.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Cliffnote FTA:

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space. I wonder if Bezos will go on Joe Rogan's podcast, smoke blunts, and talk shiat as well.

Bezos is thinking about the future...

The one called Elysium where the wealthy people abandon the Earth which they stripped all the resources from, in order to create an offworld paradise of creature comforts that they hoard to themselves while continuing to work to lord over and laugh at their wage slaves.


I've seen that future. Matt Damon kicked ass in that future.
 
willabr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been buying with Amazon starting at the beginning with books, still with them,
i have a lot of respect for Jeff B. can't  say he's done a bad job., let's see what else he can do!
Good luck JB
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whatever.  Pay your goddamned fair share of taxes, motherf*cker.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the part where he buys a volcanic island and starts stealing satellites from orbit, right?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HempHead: Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.

And his mistresses.


I mean ... wouldn't you?
 
Karne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Cliffnote FTA:

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space. I wonder if Bezos will go on Joe Rogan's podcast, smoke blunts, and talk shiat as well.


I will have my pearls ready to clutch if that does happen.  I recommend you prepare yours as well.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well the guy has reached what? the level of 2,000 women at a time based on the Office Space metric?  Yeah he's done enough.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Despite his unfortunate looks, I'm sure that with his money he can find another amazon.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Cliffnote FTA:

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space. I wonder if Bezos will go on Joe Rogan's podcast, smoke blunts, and talk shiat as well.


If I can't get fresh space debris delivered to my home within 48 hours I'm gonna be pissed.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's strange looking.

Like a fish.
 
imashark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Geotpf: Smelly Pirate Hooker: He wants to spend more time with his money.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x229]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/viDL2W0H​cJw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


You need strong arms to survive swimming in the bin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he's half as boring in his philanthropy as Gates, et al., it won't matter. At his current wealth, he could pay every bill most regular people  would ever have within a shockingly short period of time - but he won't. It'll just be billions invested in maybe curing disease, or some other chunk of indirect human misery. Hooray, I guess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought he was planning to stay on as first mate after taking on a fresh crew, referring to his replacement as Dread Pirate Bezos until the transition is complete?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
man if i had all his money i could realize my dream of building a 2km high co*k and B*ll statue on some island in the pacific ocean and call it "humanity".

heck it probably have money left over to have some kind of water condensation retrival /solar pannel set up near the top and some massive pumps so it would squirt stuff.

i mean there could possibly be some other useful things to done with that kind of money but i don't really see anything better atm.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

undernova: If he's half as boring in his philanthropy as Gates, et al., it won't matter. At his current wealth, he could pay every bill most regular people  would ever have within a shockingly short period of time - but he won't. It'll just be billions invested in maybe curing disease, or some other chunk of indirect human misery. Hooray, I guess.


Just so you know kids, you don't get wealthy by being this bad at math or by whining about how rich other people are.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Well the guy has reached what? the level of 2,000 women at a time based on the Office Space metric?  Yeah he's done enough.


It's more like a hundred thousand women at the same time....
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

saphrophyte: undernova: If he's half as boring in his philanthropy as Gates, et al., it won't matter. At his current wealth, he could pay every bill most regular people  would ever have within a shockingly short period of time - but he won't. It'll just be billions invested in maybe curing disease, or some other chunk of indirect human misery. Hooray, I guess.

Just so you know kids, you don't get wealthy by being this bad at math or by whining about how rich other people are.


You don't get wealthy by licking the boots of the already wealthy either. They didn't ask you nor pay you to defend their interests, so stop holding water for the already comfortably powerful!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Suck on it, farkers. I've had a decent amount of shares in his company for a number of years. I'm gonna build my own goddamn spaceship. And I take a none a youse with me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [i.redd.it image 750x477]


I wonder...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now he's finally got the time to fully become Lex Luthor
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Suck on it, farkers. I've had a decent amount of shares in his company for a number of years. I'm gonna build my own goddamn spaceship. And I take a none a youse with me.


Yeah, stop white-knighting the rich and powerful; they're still gonna fark you.
 
2headedboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Cliffnote FTA:

Bezos said he will stay engaged in important Amazon projects but will also have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

Well well well, it seems Elon's got some competition in the race for space. I wonder if Bezos will go on Joe Rogan's podcast, smoke blunts, and talk shiat as well.

Bezos is thinking about the future...

The one called Elysium where the wealthy people abandon the Earth which they stripped all the resources from, in order to create an offworld paradise of creature comforts that they hoard to themselves while continuing to work to lord over and laugh at their wage slaves.


Minus the offworld part, the future is now.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: saphrophyte: undernova: If he's half as boring in his philanthropy as Gates, et al., it won't matter. At his current wealth, he could pay every bill most regular people  would ever have within a shockingly short period of time - but he won't. It'll just be billions invested in maybe curing disease, or some other chunk of indirect human misery. Hooray, I guess.

Just so you know kids, you don't get wealthy by being this bad at math or by whining about how rich other people are.

You don't get wealthy by licking the boots of the already wealthy either. They didn't ask you nor pay you to defend their interests, so stop holding water for the already comfortably powerful!


Oh sorry, I need to read up on DarkSoulNoHope's Rules on Appropriate Internet Commentary. Maybe I'll ask Mr. Bezos to sell me a copy, when I get finished licking his boots, that is.
 
