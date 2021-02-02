 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   15 tips to avoid injury while shoveling snow. One: Hire someone to do it for you. Two: See one. The rest is just commentary   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Hypertension, Heart, Myocardial infarction, Obesity, Wear layers, feet of snow, If You Have to Ask, Shovel  
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't have a driveway.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
16. Move to Belize
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids these days are lazy. I remember as a kid, landing snow shoveling gig's was a cutthroat business.
I think we got like $3 for a driveway.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves is a farking idiot.
 
ocelot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 16. Move to Belize


Or Arlington, Tx where it just hasn't had a mind to snow in recent memory.
 
EL EM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
17. Cigarette breaks ever 10-15 minutes
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From when I was 12 until I was 18, my dad made me mow the lawn with a push mower and clear snow with a shovel. When I moved out and went to university, he bought a riding lawnmower and a snow blower.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just sent this link to family in New Jersey. I told them, as a Californian, I'm quite concerned about this snow stuff.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let it melt. I cannot shovel snow anymore. If it's light and fluffy I can push it. If it's heavy wet snow like we just had Saturday, I can slowly shovel our sidewalks. The driveway was a no.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm confused when I see my neighbors shoveling 4 inches of snow. Just drive over it. I shovel a path for delivery people and what not, but the rest of the driveway is a free-for-all.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry honey. The article says since I'm a smoker, I need to find someone to shovel for me. I guess it's up to you.

Also, I hope you're happy for me that they're giving me a COVID vaccine next week.

Smoking rules.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: From when I was 12 until I was 18, my dad made me mow the lawn with a push mower and clear snow with a shovel. When I moved out and went to university, he bought a riding lawnmower and a snow blower.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Picture of Ragin' Asian and his dad.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I'm confused when I see my neighbors shoveling 4 inches of snow. Just drive over it. I shovel a path for delivery people and what not, but the rest of the driveway is a free-for-all.


Liability prevention. Litigious assholes can claim to slip on your sidewalk and try to sue.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In typical Jersey efficiency, article is posted just after everyone finishes shoveling.

/And recommends a chiropractor.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Ragin' Asian: From when I was 12 until I was 18, my dad made me mow the lawn with a push mower and clear snow with a shovel. When I moved out and went to university, he bought a riding lawnmower and a snow blower.

[Fark user image image 425x140]
Picture of Ragin' Asian and his dad.


Pretty much. I was going to post that, but I couldn't find my first collection trade paperback.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I grew up in NJ and we had a lot of wet heavy snow that you could only shovel by taking thin slices off the top.  Any significant dig would be too heavy to lift.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: From when I was 12 until I was 18, my dad made me mow the lawn with a push mower and clear snow with a shovel. When I moved out and went to university, he bought a riding lawnmower and a snow blower.


so after all your schooling, your dad is the smarter one !
 
ohmikey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Call Gene Masseth!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: thurstonxhowell: I'm confused when I see my neighbors shoveling 4 inches of snow. Just drive over it. I shovel a path for delivery people and what not, but the rest of the driveway is a free-for-all.

Liability prevention. Litigious assholes can claim to slip on your sidewalk and try to sue.


Nope.  If you shovel and someone slips and falls you can be found to have negligently shoveled.  If you leave the snow be it is an act of God.  This all depends on which state you live in though.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I'm confused when I see my neighbors shoveling 4 inches of snow. Just drive over it. I shovel a path for delivery people and what not, but the rest of the driveway is a free-for-all.


My Civic would compact it, the next sunny day would make it slick, and I'd no longer be able to get the car in the garage.

I should get winter tires, but an extra set takes up a lot of space.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Git gud
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Declassify Issue: I just sent this link to family in New Jersey. I told them, as a Californian, I'm quite concerned about this snow stuff.


Yep.  On Sunday I just planted our winter garden here in San Diego.

Free food vs. shoveling snow for the win.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LoneVVolf: In typical Jersey efficiency, article is posted just after everyone finishes shoveling.

/And recommends a chiropractor.


I read that as "and recommends a contractor".

I think it should be 1. Have a shovel.

/pretty sure most folks who aren't used to heavy snow probably don't have one
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: thurstonxhowell: I'm confused when I see my neighbors shoveling 4 inches of snow. Just drive over it. I shovel a path for delivery people and what not, but the rest of the driveway is a free-for-all.

Liability prevention. Litigious assholes can claim to slip on your sidewalk and try to sue.


My neighbors don't have sidewalks.
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Molotov everything, including the snow.
 
