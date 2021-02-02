 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Florida man   (pascocountyarrests.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, MATTHEW LEATHAM, Florida  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2021 at 6:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!

And his charges are WTF!?!

What'd he do? Call 911 to report he was smoking weed?
 
neeNHA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man, why you so Florida, man?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's...perfect.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doesn't want anyone anywhere to be confused about where he's from.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"What're ya'll laughin' at? It's like an upside-down L! That makes me the opposite of a loser, dunnit? I'm like... a finder!"
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pasco. Why am I not surprised.
 
DHT3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's what happens when a super forgets to invoke the 28th.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Penishead.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Florida Man, Florida Man
Doing the things a Florida can
What's he like? It's not important
Florida Man

Is he a crook, or psycho inmate?
When underwater does he self-immolate?
Or does the water get him instead?
Nobody knows, Florida Man
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It could have been worse. Could have been a Nickleback tat.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not quite Dr. Manhattan, is he?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Not quite Dr. Manhattan, is he?


Sure, find me a doctor with the island of Manhattan tattoo'd on his face.
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is an early contender for headline of the year.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should be mandatory for any Floridian leaving the State.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that an unfortunate birthmark, or an unfortunately bad life decision tattoo?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yup
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.