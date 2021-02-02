 Skip to content
(Radio.com) Possibly because it was a legitimate reason to not wear a mask, people stopped quitting smoking cigarettes in 2020. No word on sniffing glue
16
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually started quitting smoking cigarettes in 2020. I haven't stopped quitting smoking cigarettes yet. Go me!
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cigarette smokers are probably less likely to contract COVID anyway. Those little COVID buggers land on the layer of radioactive tar and don't stand a chance of proliferating ... although ... the radioactive tar may explain the explosion of mutations.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Cigarette smokers are probably less likely to contract COVID anyway. Those little COVID buggers land on the layer of radioactive tar and don't stand a chance of proliferating ... although ... the radioactive tar may explain the explosion of mutations.


I've seen your icon recently. Is that Seattle somewhere ?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Irs not a legitimate reason, dumbmitter.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I quit smoking five years ago. I smoke when I'm bored. Six months of unemployment, boredom's has set in. Nat Sherman Hint of Mint. If you're going to go out, go out in style.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Cigarette smokers are probably less likely to contract COVID anyway. Those little COVID buggers land on the layer of radioactive tar and don't stand a chance of proliferating ... although ... the radioactive tar may explain the explosion of mutations.


Username checks out.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I have some models in reserve to assemble.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are more anxious, of course they won't attempt to stop smoking.
As for the not wearing a mask. Nope. Smokers are actually expected to socially distance and pretty much lose the use of the little shelters their bosses allowed them to use...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I started smoking again due to stress. Then my cancer came back (liver, not lungs), and I found it strangely easy to quit cold turkey again. I haven't had even the slightest temptation since. I think my body decided, "yeah, I got enough going on without this on top."
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Like the old saying goes, a smoker is always a smoker when the chips are down. 2020 was the time I'd smoked a cigarette since I switched to vaping a few years ago. I did quit vaping this year, and I haven't had a smoke since Nov, but I can understand why smoke sales stayed strong last year.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2020 was not a good year for staying on wagons.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course I still smoke.  Whenever I am drunk I crave a smoke and I have been plenty drunk since early last year.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No cigarettes since June 30, 2000. I set a quit date of July 1 and stuck to it. I've had a few cigars since then (like, maybe three or four, all Cuban) but frankly I don't even like cigars that much. It's probably been at least 10 years since I've had any kind of tobacco.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I switched to vaping in July. Had nothing to do with covid and everything to do with an old fark smoking too much. Vaping isn't nearly as satisfying, but it's much cheaper, healthier and gets the job done. 

I am drinking way, way more due to covid, if that helps Subby's premise.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ramones - "Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue" - Ramones
Youtube rf6Yv4lMhhs
 
