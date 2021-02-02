 Skip to content
(Seven Days)   Canada politely informs man he won't have to pay extra for car he left in long term parking when he flew to France in March, and cannot now bring back into the United States due to pandemic restrictions   (sevendaysvt.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Canadians were reasonably polite. Now imagine if that happened in Chicago.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the US he'd have 30 minutes to move his cube.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The Canadians were reasonably polite. Now imagine if that happened in Chicago.


BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can sell it to a museum, now that it's a graffiti magnet.

Il peut le vendre à un musée, maintenant que c'est un aimant à graffitis.

Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, this guy took a trip to Europe in March? He's lucky all he lost is the use of his car.

/My company banned all international travel 2nd week of February.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "There are situations that are way worse than a car stuck at an airport," Capitaine said. "You have people separated ... and compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who died in less than a year - a car is nothing. We haven't been sick, my wife and I still have our jobs. We don't really have a right to complain compared to the people who are suffering way more than ourselves because of this pandemic."

Basically the same thing I've said to myself when battling depression during this year. I'm not sure if it helped or hurt, but it's still true either way.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
March was plenty of time to start hunkering down, and a particularly stupid time to go see family overseas for 2 weeks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"But the border is closed to all non-essential travel - no exceptions."


Unless you're rich, then you can come over and whatever you're doing will be deemed essential.

Like that CEO who was allowed in for a meeting and a tour of a plant they own.

Much essential, very import, wow.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is one of my favourite Covid stories.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had read somewhere that Canadian snowbirds are able to have their RVs towed into the US while they can fly to the US and pick up the RV on the US side.  This is allowed because tow trucks are considered an essential service. If this is true he could have some one drive the car down to the border and have it towed into the US.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It isn't like the long term parking spaces are full.
 
